Scouting Report | Wolves at Heat

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to bounce back from an ugly overtime win against the Hawks on Friday night.

It won’t be easy against a Heat tam that has won six of their last seven games.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 16-19 record, 13th in the West. Miami is 17-17, sixth in the East.

What: Wolves vs. Heat

Where: American Airlines Arena

When: 5 p.m. CT

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Point Guard Depth

With Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague both doubtful, expect to see Tyus Jones get the majority of the minutes at point guard. In three games as starter this season, Jones has averaged 5.7 points and 5.7 assists per game. The Wolves are 1-2 in those games. Jones is very good at making the right basketball play and is solid at getting others involved, but the Wolves could use some more scoring from him. We’ll see if we get it on Sunday night.

Justise Has Been Served

Speaking of point guards, with Goran Dragic out, 6’7 Jusitse Winslow has run point for Miami and that has him set for a career season. The 2015 10th-overall pick is averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 59.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the 3-point line over the last three games.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jeff Teague (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are doubtful.

Heat: Wayne Ellington (illness), Derrick Jones Jr. (illness), Udonis Haslem (illness) and James Johnson (illness) are questionable. Goran Dragic (knee) and Dion Waiters (ankle) are out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Heat: PG – Winslow, SG – Richardson, SF – McGruder, PF – Johnson, C - Whiteside