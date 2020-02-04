Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Hawks

The Game

The Timberwolves are back at home after two games on the West Coast to take on the Atlanta Hawks.

It’s no secret that Minnesota is hungry for a win considering it has lost 12-straight games — most recently on Monday night against the Kings in Sacramento. On the season, the Wolves are 15-34, 14th in the West.

The Hawks go into the game on the heels of a loss against the Celtics at home on Monday night. On the season, Atlanta is 13-38, tied for 14th in the East.

Business Partners

This is the first matchup between the two teams since they swapped Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham for Allen Crabbe on Jan. 16.

It’s pretty early to assess this trade at all two weeks after the fact, especially since Crabbe has missed the last three games with a left patella injury. It seems unlikely he’ll play in this game.

Teague is the most interesting player in all of this. His two-plus seasons in Minnesota are tough to grade. He was a solid force at point guard for the team when he was on, but he was also somewhat inconsistent and his style of play clearly didn’t match with what the team was trying to do moving forward.

After shooting just 32.7 percent from the field in his first eight games with the Hawks since the trade, Teague had his best game back with Atlanta on Monday night against the Celtics, finishing with 18 points, six assists, and four steals.

You know he’ll be hungry for some revenge against his former squad in this one.

Slowing Down Trae Young

That’s something teams around the league haven’t been able to do.

The second-year guard is averaging 29.2 points (fifth in NBA), 9.0 assists (second) and 4.6 rebounds per game – all significant increases from his rookie campaign.

That Luka Doncic/Trae Young trade might be a little more even than we once thought.

In the Nov. 25 matchup between the two teams, Young finished with 37 points and nine assists, but turned the ball over seven times and shot just 11-for-28 from the field. The Timberwolves would love to limit Young a bit more in this one, but if the end result is a win, they’ll take it.

Also, don't sleep on fellow second-year player Kevin Huerter. Huerter has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games, shooting 11-for-21 from the 3-point line. Over his last 18 games, he's averaging 15 points while shooting 44.6 percent from deep.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jake Layman (toe) is out. Allen Crabbe (left patella subluxation) is doubtful.

Hawks: Jabari Parker (shoulder), DeAndre’ Bembry (hand), De’Andre Hunter (ankle), Cam Reddish (concussion) and Bruno Fernando (calf) are questionable. Alex Len (hip) and Chandler Parsons (concussion) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Okogie, SF—Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Towns

Hawks: PG – Young, SG – Teague, SF – Huerter, PF – Collins, C – Jones