Scouting Report | Wolves at Hawks

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to keep the good times rolling. Minnesota has won four of its last games and at 29-31, the Wolves are just three games back from a playoff spot.

The Wolves are coming off a 112-105 win over the Kings on Monday night at Target Center.

You might look at this game as an automatic win for the Wolves. Well, that’s a bit problematic considering the Hawks beat the Wolves at Target Center earlier this season. This isn’t a team that can be taken lightly despite its 20-41 record.

The Hawks are coming off a 119-111 road loss to the Rockets on Monday night.

This is the first of a back-to-back from the Wolves. They’ll travel to play the Pacers in Indiana on Thursday.

The Wolves got some good news. It sounds like Robert Covington (knee) is close to returning.

This also marks the Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation and Fox Sports North Broadcast Auction.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and purchase an authentic, player autographed Prince-inspired City Edition jersey.

Bidding begins at 6:00 p.m. with the start of the “Wolves Live” pregame show on FOX Sports North and will close at the conclusion of the game against Atlanta. Bid updates and auction item details will be available on www.timberwolves.com/auction.

What: Wolves at Hawks

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: State Farm Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

He’s Back . . .

After missing two games with concussion-like symptoms, Karl-Anthony Towns came back roaring in Monday night’s win over the Kings. Towns finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

The Hawks will have the challenge of slowing down a hungry Towns. You may remember, Towns made Wolves history last season against the Hawks, finishing with 56 points. I’d bet he’s in line for a big night against Dewayne Dedmon and Co.

Trae Hitting Treys

Rookie Trae Young has had an up and down season for Atlanta, but he’s coming off a monster performance against the Rockets on Monday night. Young finished with 36 points and eight assists while shooting 12-for-23 from the field, 8-for-12 from the 3-point line and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Over his last three games, he’s been pretty incredible, averaging 29.7 points and 8.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 51.7 percent from the 3-point line.

This is what the Hawks envisioned when they traded the rights for Luka Doncic for Young and a future first-round pick.

Assuming Jeff Teague doesn’t play, Tyus Jones will need to make sure Young doesn’t get hot early.

Jones did a solid job on De’Aaron Fox on Monday, forcing the Kings guard to shoot just 8-for-24 from the field.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jeff Teague (left knee) is questionable. Robert Covington (right knee) is out.

Hawks: Miles Plumlee (knee) is out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Hawks: PG – Young, SG – Huerter, SF – Bazemore, PF – Collins, C - Dedmon