Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Grizzlies

The Game

This is a Sunday matinee, so plan accordingly.

The Wolves are looking to stay hot having won three-straight games. This is the fourth of a five-game homestand and that’s good news for the Wolves. They’ve been an impressive 7-1 at home this season.

Overall, Minnesota is 7-9, 13th in the West. The Wolves are coming off of a dominating win over the Blazers on Friday night.

The Grizzlies have taken the NBA by surprise – kind of. It’s hard saying that completely. This team has a chance to win every game with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. Memphis is 9-5 overall, tied for fourth in the West. The Grizzlies are coming off a 112-104 win over the Kings on Friday and have won four of their last five games.

Wiggins From Deep

Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins has been on a tear lately, especially from deep. Wiggins has averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals in his last two games.

Over his last eight games, he’s shot 44.2 percent from the 3-point line. He’s made two or more 3-pointers in 10 of 12 games. His 41.2 3-point percentage on the season would mark a career high.

Andrew Wiggins drops a game-high 23 PTS in the @Timberwolves win at home! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/EqdrBlT7mE — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2018

Checking In On The Rook

After being drafted fourth overall, many pegged Jaren Jackson Jr. as a Rookie of the Year candidate. While his numbers might not be ROY worthy, he’s been solid for Memphis, averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

He’ll go up against veteran Taj Gibson in this one, which should be a challenge for Jackson offensively.

Don’t be surprised to see Tom Thibodeau try to get the switch – Marc Gasol on Gibson and Jackson on Karl-Anthony Towns - offensively. Jackson is averaging 5.6 fouls per 36 minutes and that could be exploited if Towns can attack the rookie.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (knee), Chandler Parsons (knee) and JaMychal Green (jaw) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Grizzlies: PG – Conley, SG – Temple, SF – Anderson, PF – Jackson, C - Gasol