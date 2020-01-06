Scouting Report | Wolves at Grizzlies

The Game

Don’t look now but the Wolves are on a two-game winning streak for the first time since mid-November. Minnesota improved to 14-21 Sunday night after defeating the Cavaliers in Cleveland three days after they earned their fifth home win in a feat over the Golden State Warriors.

The Wolves will attempt to secure their second three-game winning streak of the season on Tuesday when they face the 15-22 Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. The Wolves’ 14-21 record is good for 11th in the Western Conference standings, while the Grizzlies are in ninth place. Both teams are just half a game back from eighth place, aka the final playoff spot in the West.

Like the Wolves, the Grizzlies enter Tuesday’s game with a two-game win streak. Memphis pulled off a somewhat unexpected 140-114 road win against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday afternoon then concluded their three-game road trip with a 121-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Tuesday is the Wolves’ third and final 2019-20 matchup against the Grizzlies, and as the Clippers found out on Saturday, the Wolves know the repercussions of underestimating this young Memphis team. The Grizzlies defeated the Wolves 137-121 on Nov. 6 after shooting 56.8% from the field at FedEx Forum. Memphis added a win to their season series against the Wolves on Dec. 1 after claiming a 115-107 win in which the Wolves shot below 40% from the field and played sluggish throughout the matinee at Target Center. However, the Wolves have learned a lot since that rough patch in December and may look unrecognizable to Grizzlies fans with their recently improved defense and energized play.

What: Wolves at Grizzlies

When: 7 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Jan. 7

Where: FedEx Forum

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

In Gorgui We Trust

As mentioned in Sunday’s scouting report, the Wolves hold the best defensive rating in the league since Dec. 12. Look no further than center Gorgui Dieng when looking for explanations for this dramatic improvement in the Wolves’ defense.

Since Dec. 12, Dieng is averaging 9.5 rebounds per game (second-best on the team, only behind Karl-Anthony Towns who has only played one game since Dec. 12), 1.4 steals (fifth-best) and a team-best 1.2 blocks per game (tied with Robert Covington). Not to mention, he’s also contributing 12.9 points per game (fifth-best) on average since Dec. 12.

We saw Dieng perform at the height of his powers on Sunday night when he recorded 22 points (10 of which came in the fourth quarter) on 8-for-10 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in the Wolves’ win over the Cavs. The well-balanced stat line made him the fifth player in Wolves history to record 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, five-plus assists and four-plus blocks in a game (also Christian Laettner, Kevin Garnett, Darko Milicic and Towns).

Would You Believe Me If I Told You . . .

There’s no denying that Memphis guard Dillon Brooks has improved his game this season. Brooks is averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game this season after averaging 7.5 ppg in 2018-19 (only played 18 games due to a toe injury) and 11.0 ppg in 2017-18. His improvements become even starker when the Grizzlies take on the Wolves.

So far this season, Brooks has nearly doubled his season scoring average and is averaging 28.5 ppg when facing the Wolves. The Wolves will have to find a solution for Brooks on Tuesday especially with Ja Morant, who missed the Grizzlies’ Dec. 1 win at Target Center, back in the lineup.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable. Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Grizzlies: Andre Iguodala (not injury related) is out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Culver, SF—Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Dieng

Grizzlies: PG—Morant, SG—Brooks, SF—Crowder, PF—Jackson, C—Valanciunas