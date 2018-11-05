Scouting Report | Wolves at Clippers

The Game

After beating the Lakers and Jazz last week at home, the Wolves were riding high.

That high has gone away a bit after two double-digit losses on the road to the Warriors and Blazers, respectively. The Wolves were without Jeff Teague for both games, and without Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose for the second, but Tom Thibodeau isn’t one to make excuses.

Minnesota will look to get back on track Monday night against the Clippers on the second night of a back to back.

The Wolves go into the game with a 4-6 record, tied for 11th in the West. The Clippers are 5-4, good for seventh.

You look at the Clippers’ roster and you might not see “a star” but this team has so many solid basketball players. Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams are all averaging double digits, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a pleasant surprise.

While they play different positions, I’ll be focusing in on Gilgeous-Alexander and the Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie tonight. Both are well on their way to making an All-Rookie team.

Power Forward Battle

Danilo Gallinari and Taj Gibson will both start at power forwards for their respective clubs, but they couldn’t be more different.

While Gibson is more of a traditional power forward, Gallinari is a power forward as a result of the 3-point revolution.

Look for Gibson to try to power Gallinari down low offensively, while Gallinari roams the 3-point line. The advantage Minnesota has is that Gibson does a pretty solid job of guarding forwards on the perimeter.

In nine games, Gallinari is averaging a career-high 19.8 points to go with 5.6 rebounds per game. He’s shooting a lights out 45.1 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from the 3-point line.

Gibson is averaging 10.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field.

Pressure On The Point Guards

The Timberwolves are thin at the point-guard position with Teague out and Rose on the mend. It’d be great if one of those could return against the Clippers.

Patrick Beverley isn’t a scoring point guard (5.7 PPG), but he’s defensive minded and loves disrupting a team’s offense – just ask Russell Westbrook.

Tyus Jones, who will likely get the nod, will need to protect the ball and set up Minnesota’s offense. That shouldn’t be a problem. Jones is a pretty smart player. He’s playing 21.6 minutes per game this season and is averaging just 0.4 turnovers per game, a career low. Jones’ 7.5-1 assist to turnover ratio ranks second in the NBA. His 5.6 turnover percentage ranks 11th in the league.

For Minnesota to come away with a road win, it will be crucial for Jones to keep that up.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Rose (ankle) is questionable. Teague (knee) and Justin Patton (foot) are out.

Clippers: Luc Mbah a Moute (knee) and Marcin Gortat (undisclosed) are questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Jones, SG - Wiggins, SF - Butler, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Clippers: PG – Beverley, SG – Bradley, SF – Harris, PF – Gallinari, C - Marjanovic