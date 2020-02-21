Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Celtics

The Game

The Timberwolves will resume play after the All-Star Break with a home game against the Boston Celtics on Friday, Feb. 21.

The Celtics headed into the break with a 38-16 record — good for third in the Eastern Conference standings — and a thrilling, double-overtime win against the LA Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 13.

This is the Wolves’ first 2019-20 game against the Celtics. They’ll head to Boston on Sunday, March 29, to complete their two-game series with the Celtics.

What: Wolves vs. Celtics

When: 7:00 p.m. CT, Feb. 21

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Tickets

Beasley’s Best

It’s hard to imagine what more we could have asked for from Malik Beasley in his first three games with the Wolves.

In his three games with Minnesota, Beasley is averaging career-highs of 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He’s also shooting a career-high 42.4% from deep (14 of 33) and holds the best net rating (13.4) of Wolves players who’ve played in all of the team’s last three games.

In the Wolves’ final game before the All-Star break, Beasley recorded a game-high 28 points and six rebounds in his first 25+ point/5+ rebound game of his career.

Beasley’s averages may decrease once there’s a larger sample size of his time with the Wolves, but even so, fans have plenty of reasons to be enthused about one the Wolves’ newest acquisitions.

Tatum Takes It To Another Level

We’ve known Jayson Tatum was special for a while now.

During his rookie season, we were frequently reminded that he was only 19 years old and leading the Celtics to the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals. He improved in every major statistical category his second season in the league but saw his efficiency decrease as did his team's success.

This season, we’ve seen All-Star Tatum.

The third-year player is averaging 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game, which are all career-highs. He’s averaging 28.3 points per game in the month of February, which is good for ninth in the league.

In the previously-mentioned Celtics vs. Clippers game, Tatum scored a game-high 39 points and was arguably the best player on the floor in a game that also featured Kawhi Leonard. The win was the Celtics’ sixth of the month, and they now hold the best February record (6-1).

Twenty-one-year-old Tatum’s improvement earned him his first All-Star nod in January, making him the second-youngest Celtic All-Star, only behind Antoine Walker who was less than a year older than Tatum when he competed in the 1998 All-Star game.

I’ve got a feeling the best of Tatum’s 2019-20 season is yet to come.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jake Layman (toe), Jaylen Nowell (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) are out.

Celtics: Jaylen Brown (calf) and Robert Williams (hip) are questionable.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Russell, SG—Beasley, SF—Okogie, PF—Hernangomez, C—Johnson

Celtics: PG—Walker, SG—Smart, SF—Hayward, PF—Tatum, C—Theis