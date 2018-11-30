Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Celtics

The Game

The Wolves are riding high right now, having won seven out of nine games including four straight. Minnesota is 11-11, tied for ninth in the West.

Minnesota will be rocking its Statement Saturday uniforms for the second time this season.

The Wolves face off against one of the more-intriguing teams in the league – the Boston Celtics. The Celtics went into the season as favorites in the East, but have struggled early, sitting at 11-10, tied for sixth in the East.

Eventually, you’d think things would come together for a team with so much talent on it. The trick is making all the pieces fit.

This is the second of a four-game homestand for the Wolves. It continues on Monday against the Rockets and Wednesday against the Hornets.

The Wolves are getting the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back. Boston hosted Cleveland on Friday night.

What: Wolves vs. Celtics

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North, NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

Tickets

saric-11-30-2018.jpg

A Familiar Foe

The 76ers lost in five games to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. Not many 76ers played well.

One who did was Dario Saric. In the five-game series, Saric averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

A lot of success in the NBA comes from familiarity, and Saric is plenty familiar with playing the Celtics.

In eight games with the Wolves this season, Saric has been solid, averaging 10.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Per 36 minutes, those numbers are up to 17 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Finding His Rhythm

After missing 81 games last season with a fractured ankle suffered in a gruesome opening-night injury, Gordon Hayward is trying to find his groove in his second season with the Celtics.

In 19 games, Hayward is averaging 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting just 40 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from the 3-point line.

Hayward has moved to the bench for his last four games, something that the Celtics or their fans didn’t anticipate happening. That hasn’t seemed to help much, though, with his performance. Hayward is averaging 9.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from the 3-point line in those games. That’s fine for a role player, but Hayward is supposed to be a star for this team. It’s unfair to be too critical of Hayward’s play considering how difficult it is to come back from an injury like that, especially emotionally. But this team's ceiling lowers if Hayward can't become even a sliver of who he was.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Celtics: Jaylen Brown (back) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Celtics: PG – Irving, SG – Smart, SF – Tatum, PF – Morris, C - Horford