Scouting Report | Wolves at Celtics

The Game

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Wolves are hoping to avoid the sweep – Boston beat Minnesota 118-109 back on Dec. 1 at Target Center.

The Wolves are coming off a disappointing 123-114 loss to the Pelicans in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. The Pelicans were without Anthony Davis (illness). Minnesota has won three of its last five games. After this, the Wolves play six of their next eight games at home.

The Celtics are coming off a 120-111 loss to the Spurs in San Antonio, also on New Year’s Eve. This is a team with incredible talent and depth, but hasn’t looked like we expected. Boston has lost five of its last eight games.

The Wolves are 17-20, 13th in the West. The Celtics are 21-15, fifth in the East.

What: Wolves at Celtics

Where: TD Garden

When: 7p.m. CT

Watch: Fox Sports North, ESPN

Listen: 830 WCCO

towns-horford.jpg

It’s Not Getting Old

If it seems like we’ve been talking a lot about Karl-Anthony Towns lately, well, it’s because we have. Over his last four games, Towns has been incredible, averaging 25.5 points, 19.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s definitely a player who deserves your vote for the 2019 All-Star game in Charlotte.

Towns somewhat struggled in his first matchup against the Celtics this season, scoring 20 points to go with nine rebounds while shooting 6-for-15 from the field.

He’ll look to have a good night against Al Horford, who is a close friend and mentor of Towns.

Struggling To Find Rhythm

After suffering a gruesome leg injury that cost him last season, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has really struggled this season, averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting a career-low 39.7 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from the 3-point line.

He was held scoreless against the Spurs, missing all six of his shot attempts – five coming from the 3-point line. It’s the first time March 18, 2012 Hayward was held scoreless in a game.

He’ll look to bounce back against the Wolves, a team he had some success against earlier this season. Hayward finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals off the bench back on Dec. 1 while shooting 8-for-16 from the field, 4-for-5 from the 3-point line and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jeff Teague (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are doubtful.

Celtics: Robert Williams (quadriceps) is questionable. Jabari Bird (not injury related) and Aron Baynes (hand) are out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Celtics: PG – Irving, SG – Smart, SF – Tatum, PF – Morris, C - Horford