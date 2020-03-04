Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Bulls

The Game

The Timberwolves don’t have much time to celebrate their win from Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here we are, 24 hours later, and the Wolves host the Chicago Bulls at Target Center.

Minnesota goes into the game with an 18-42 record, but it has impressive wins over the Heat and the Pelicans in the last week. The Wolves beat the Pelicans 139-134 behind 51 combined points from the backcourt duo of Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell.

Chicago is 21-40, 10th in the East. The Bulls are coming off an impressive 109-107 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

This is the second and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Bulls beat the Wolves 117-110 back on Jan. 22 in Chicago.

What: Wolves vs. Bulls

When: 7 p.m. CT, Tuesday, March 4

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Efficiency . . .

Both Beasley and Juan Hernangomez are having perhaps their best 10-game stretches in their respective careers.

Since joining the Wolves, Beasley is averaging 21.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. While that’s great, it’s more about how he’s doing it. Beasley is shooting a career-high 43.3 percent from the 3-point line and his 58.4 effective field goal percentage matches his career-high from 2018-19.

As for Hernangomez, the big man is averaging 14 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Again, solid numbers. But it’s more about the fact that he’s shooting 46.6 from the field, 45.8 percent from the 3-point line and has an effective field goal percentage of 57.3 that has made his run with the team so impressive.

The Remaining Trade Pieces

There’s a good chance the three pieces that Minnesota sent to Chicago in the Jimmy Butler trade won’t play in this one. Kris Dunn (knee) and Zach LaVine (quad) will surely be out. Lauri Markkanen (ankle) is listed as questionable.

That trade was less than three years ago, but it feels like three decades ago sometimes with how different this Timberwolves team is.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) is out.

Bulls: Kris Dunn (knee), Zach LaVine (quads), and Max Strus (knee) and Luke Kornet (ankle) are out. Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) and Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) are questionable.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Russell, SG—Beasley, SF—Okogie, PF—Hernangomez, C—Reid

Bulls: PG—Satoransky, SG – Harrison, SF – Valentine, PF – Young, C – Carter