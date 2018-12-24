Scouting Report | Wolves at Bulls

The Game

The Wolves are on the final game of a three-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Bulls in Chicago. Minnesota last played on Sunday and beat the Thunder in Oklahoma City thanks to a big night from Andrew Wiggins. With a two-day break in-between games, the team was able to go back home for the holidays, something it hasn’t been able to do the last two years.

The Wolves go into the game with a 15-18 record, 13th in the West. But that win over the Thunder should have the team’s confidence up. The Thunder had the second-best record in the West prior to that game and had won four-straight games.

The Bulls are also coming off a road win, albeit against a lesser opponent, beating the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday. Chicago has won three of its last five games including two straight. The Bulls sit at 9-25, tied for 13th in the East.

This is the second and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Wolves beat the Bulls 111-96 back on Nov. 24 at Target Center behind 35 points, 23 rebounds and six assists from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Depth At Point

The Wolves will be without Jeff Teague and could be without Derrick Rose as well.

Minnesota feels good with Tyus Jones starting. He’s a pass-first point guard who makes the right play more than not. But the team is also getting Jerryd Bayless back at a good time. Bayless is back from a knee injury and has logged more than 28 minutes over the last two games. There are signs of rust, sure, but that’s to be expected after missing so much time. Bayless has scored seven points in each game and while the Wolves would love to have Rose back in the lineup against his former team, Bayless has shown he can give the team productive minutes.

No Second-Year Slump

The Bulls are without former Wolves guard Zach LaVine for a bit, but Lauri Markkanen has returned to the lineup after an elbow injury and he’s been remarkable.

After making the All-Rookie First Team last season, Markkanen is averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the 3-point line. He’s not a traditional power forward. It’ll be interesting to see if Tom Thibodeau gives Dario Saric some more minutes to much up on Markkanen considering the two are pretty similar.

In his last two games, Markkanen is averaging 31.5 points while shooting 60.5 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jeff Teague (ankle) is out. Derrick Rose (ankle) is questionable.

Bulls: Bobby Portis (ankle), Zach LaVine (ankle) and Denzel Valentine (ankle) are out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Bulls: PG – Dunn, SG – Arcidiacono, SF – Holiday, PF – Markkanen, C - Carter