Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Bulls

The Game

If it feels like both of these teams played yesterday, well, that’s because they both did.

The Wolves beat the Nets in Black Friday matinee, while the Bulls fell to the Heat at home.

There are a few noteworthy things about this game. The first is that it marks the return of Zach LaVine. We’ll have more on him in a bit. It also is a chance for the Wolves to keep the good times rolling. Tonight’s game is a very winnable one and then the team heads to Cleveland on Monday evening. There’s a realistic chance this team hosts the Spurs on Wednesday with a three-game winning streak under its belt and at .500.

The Wolves will be wearing their Statement uniforms for the first time this year.

Minnesota goes into the game with an 8-11 record, tied for 13th in the West. Chicago is 5-14, 13th in the East.

Rose Is Real

LaVine makes his return to Minnesota, but Derrick Rose is going up against a team he played eight seasons for including the 2010-11 MVP season.

In his first full season in Minnesota, Rose has been incredible. He’s averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and a career-high 47.6 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s been on a tear lately, averaging 22 points while shooting 52 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from the 3-point line in his last eight games.

There are, of course, some other ex-Bulls on the Wolves. There’s coach Tom Thibodeau, forward Taj Gibson and forward Luol Deng.

Not that he ever lacks emotion on the court, but I’d expect some extra from Rose in this one.

LaVine Making A Leap

What former Wolves guard Zach LaVine has been able to do in his fifth NBA is pretty special.

Fully recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in 2016-17, LaVine is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game – all career highs.

It’s scary to think what LaVine would be capable of with more talent on this Bulls team. He’s pretty much the guy on offense while has also led to him shooting just 30.5 percent from the 3-point line, far below his career average of 36.6.

In his first game against the Wolves at Target Center last season, LaVine finished with 35 points and five rebounds. You’d be kidding yourself if you don’t think LaVine will try to have a big game against the team that traded him.

It’s difficult to dissect that trade after everything that went down. The Wolves did make the playoffs after the trade and are still in better position for the future than the Bulls are. But the Bulls did get LaVine and Lauri Markkanen, who had a solid rookie season.

We’ll look back at this one in a few years.

Of course, for someone like LaVine, who was so good for the Wolves on and off the court, we wish him nothing but the best.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison (back) is questionable. Bobby Portis (knee), Denzel Valentine (ankle), Kris Dunn (knee) and Markkanen (elbow) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Bulls: PG – Arcidiacono, SG – LaVine, SF – Holiday, PF – Parker, C – Carter Jr.