Scouting Report | Wolves at Bulls

The Game

The Timberwolves head to Chicago for a quick one-game road trip to take on the Bulls Wednesday night.

It’s the first matchup between the two teams this season.

The Wolves were 2-0 against the Bulls last season, winning by an average of 20 points.

Minnesota goes into the game on a bit of a cold streak having lost its last six games. The Wolves are 15-28 overall, tied for 13th in the West.

Chicago is coming off a 111-98 road loss against the Bucks on Monday. The Bulls are 16-29 on the season, 10th in the East.

What: Wolves at Bulls

When: 7 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Jan. 22

Where: United Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Cities Edition

The Wolves will be rocking their Cities Edition uniforms for just the second time this season. That game was back on Dec. 13 at Target Center when the Wolves fell to the Clippers 124-117. Minnesota will hope for different results in this one.

The jerseys will also be worn in Friday night’s game at home against the Rockets, on Feb. 21 at home against the Celtics, on Feb. 26 in Miami against the Heat, on March 6 at home against the Magic, in Los Angeles on April 12 against the Lakers and in the team’s season finale on April 15 at Target Center against the Knicks.

Historical KAT

This will be Karl-Anthony Towns’ 350th career game.

He is one of 11 players in NBA history to collect 7,000 or more points and 4,000 or more rebounds in his first 350 games.

The others are Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes, Walt Bellamy, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor.

Those 10 are all Hall of Famers. Not bad company.

In three games since returning from a knee injury, Towns is averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the 3-point line. Those are all below Towns’ season averages. There’s a good chance he knocks that rust off against a Bulls’ team that he averaged 27.5 points, 21.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in two games last season.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono (elbow), Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) and Lauri Markkanen (ankle) are questionable. Daniel Gafford (thumb), Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle), Otto Porter Jr. (foot) and Max Strus (knee) are out.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG – Culver, SF – Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Towns

Bulls: PG—Dunn, SG – LaVine, SF – Satoransky, PF – Markkanen, C – Kornet