Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Bucks

The Game

For the second-straight game, the Wolves are getting a look at an undefeated Eastern Conference team.

On Wednesday, the team fell to the now 5-0 Raptors in Toronto. Now the Wolves are at home against the Greek Freak led Milwaukee Bucks.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 2-3 record. It’s worth noting the Wolves were 2-3 to start last season as well. No reason to press the panic button quite yet. There are some positives for the Wolves to start the season. They have the seventh-best offensive rating in the league and after finishing 27th in defensive rating last season, they are up to 22 this season. Plenty of work to be done still, surely, but it’s progress in the right direction.

After beating the Hornets by one in the season opener, the Bucks have won their last three games by an average of 14.3 points. If you didn’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo in your MVP pool to start the season, my apologies. The dude is averaging 28.5 points, a league-leading 16.5 rebounds to go with 6.8 assists per game. To get negative, he is averaging 5.5 turnovers per game as well, which is something he needs to work on.

This is the start of a three-game homestand for the Wolves. They host LeBron James and the Lakers on Monday, and the Utah Jazz on Halloween.

Consistency From KAT

Through five games, we’ve seen a little bit of everything from Karl-Anthony Towns - the good and the bad. His defense is better than it’s ever been, but he’s been inconsistent on the offensive end. It wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but Towns is Minnesota’s most-talented offensive player and the Wolves depend on him.

Towns had 31 points in Saturday’s loss to the Mavericks, but outside from that game, he's averaged 12.7 points in the team’s other four games while shooting a combined 17-for-45 (37.8 percent).

Towns is too talented of a player for these numbers not to go back to what we have come to expect from him – something around the 20-25 points per game to go with 10-12 rebounds.

In six career games against the Bucks, Towns is averaging 21.3 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 59.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line.

Changing Their Game

Under the leadership of new coach Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks have flipped their gameplan, similar to how the Rockets did under Mike D’Antoni when he took over in 2016.

Last season, this was a team that attempted 24.7 3-pointers per game, a mark that ranked 25th in the league. Their 8.8 makes per game ranked 27th.

This season, the Bucks are taking 40.8 3-pointers per game, a mark that ranks sixth, while making 15.3, a mark that ranks third.

That’s an insane change for a team that pretty much has the same roster as last season. But it’s clearly working. Milwaukee just needed a coach who was willing to push the Bucks out of their comfort zone.

We’ve seen both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez launch more than seven 3-pointers per game. Even Antetokounpo is launching 3.8. He’s only making 6.7 percent, which is miserable. But Milwaukee has an “if you’re open, launch it” approach to its offense. And so far, so good.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Andrew Wiggins (right quad contusion) is questionable. Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova (illness) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG - Wiggins, SF - Butler, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Bucks: PG – Bledsoe, SG – Brogdon, SF – Middleton, PF – Antetokounmpo, C - Lopez