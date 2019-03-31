Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Blazers

The Game

The stretch of tough games at home continues for the Wolves on Monday night against the Blazers at Target Center.

The Wolves are 34-42 on the season, 10th in the Western Conference. They are coming off a 118-109 loss to the 76ers on Saturday night.

The Blazers are 48-28, fourth in the Western Conference. They are coming off a 99-90 road loss to the Pistons on Saturday.

This is the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Blazers hold a 2-1 edge.

The opposing to player to watch in this one is Damian Lillard. Lillard is one of the more-underrated stars in this league. He’s keeping the team afloat as they’re without center Jusuf Nurkic for the season and CJ McCollum for the foreseeable future.

Tough At Home

The Wolves are a beat-up team. There’s no denying that. But this team is continuing to fight, as proven by Friday night’s overtime win over the Warriors at Target Center.

In fact, this team –- despite being eight games below .500 -– has been rock solid at home. The Wolves are 24-13 at Target Center. This is just a season after the Wolves went 30-11 at home, a mark that ranked sixth in the NBA.

The Blazers on the other hand, are .500 on the road.

We’ll see if the Wolves can play spoilers in this one.

Every Game Counts

As of Mar. 31, the Blazers sit at 48-28 with six games remaining. Portland is 3.5 games back from first in the West, 0.5 games back from third and just two games back from the fifth seed.

The last week and a half of the NBA season, especially in the West, is going to be an entertaining one.

Portland’s schedule is pretty forgiving with games against the Wolves, Grizzlies, Lakers and Kings. The only knock on that is a road-home back-to-back against the Nuggets on April 5 and 7.

Lillard and Co. will be coming out firing in this one considering they have an outside chance to earn one of the top two seeds in the West and a very realistic chance to be the third seed.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee), Luol Deng (Achilles), Taj Gibson (calf), Derrick Rose (elbow) and Jeff Teague (foot) are out.

Blazers: Nurkic (leg) and McCollum (knee) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Blazers: PG – Lillard, SG – Layman, SF – Aminu, PF – Harkless, C -Kanter