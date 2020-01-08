Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Trail Blazers

The Game

The Wolves return home on Thursday night after going 1-1 in their most recent road trip.

Minnesota dropped to 14-22 on the season on Tuesday night after losing 119-112 to the Grizzlies in Memphis. The Wolves’ current record is good for 12th in the Western Conference, and they’re now 1.5 games back from eighth place in the West.

The Portland Trail Blazers, the Wolves’ Thursday night opponents, are currently 16-22 and 10th in the West. They managed a 101-99 road win against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night and were led by perennial all-star Carmelo Anthony who recorded a season-high 28 points, seven assists, two steals and a game-winning jump shot with 3.3 seconds remaining in the game.

The battle for a playoff spot is quite a logjam in the bottom of the West right now. The Spurs are currently in eighth place with a 16-20 record but are only four games ahead of the 14th-place Pelicans (12-25) and one game ahead of the ninth-place Grizzlies (16-22) and the 10th-place Blazers (16-22). The Blazers hold a one-game edge over the 12th-place Wolves. A win for Minnesota on Thursday night would bump them up in the current standings and help them out if tiebreakers decide the final Western Conference playoff teams come April.

The Trail Blazers currently lead their 2019-20 series with the Wolves 1-0. The Wolves will face off with Portland two more times this season after Thursday’s game.

What: Wolves vs Trail Blazers

When: 7 p.m. CT, Jan. 9, 2020

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Rookie Rise

Jarrett Culver continues to impress as he gains more experience in the NBA.

The rookie led the Wolves in scoring on Tuesday night with a season-high 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range and added five rebounds and two steals to his stat line. Not to mention, he was tasked with defending Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant for much of the game.

In his last five games, Culver is averaging 15.8 points per game (second among rookies, only behind Morant), 5.2 rebounds (fifth), 2.6 assists (eighth), 2.2 steals (first) and 0.8 blocks (tied for sixth). Culver is the only rookie who ranks in the top 10 of all five major statistical categories in his last five games.

Would You Believe Me If I Told You . . .

You’ve heard about Andrew Wiggins’ monster games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but don’t sleep on how he’s performed against the Trail Blazers during his six-year career.

Wiggins has scored 442 career points against the Trail Blazers, which is his highest point total against any team. He added 33 points to his Portland career total on Dec. 21 and also contributed six rebounds and three blocks. Wiggins has only averaged 15.0 points on 37.5% shooting from the field in his two games back after missing four straight games with flu-like symptoms. Playing Portland at home may just be the cure he needs to get back on track.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable. Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Trail Blazers: Skal Labissiere (knee), Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg), Rodney Hood (Achilles) and Zach Collins (shoulder) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Culver, SF—Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Dieng

Trail Blazers: PG—Lillard, SG—McCollum, SF—Bazemore, PF—Anthony, C—Whiteside