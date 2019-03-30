Scouting Report | Wolves vs. 76ers

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to keep Friday night’s wild momentum going into Saturday night’s game against the 76ers.

Minnesota took down the mighty Warriors in overtime on Friday night, despite the team’s injury situation. The win didn’t mean anything for standings with the Wolves out of the playoff picture, but it should get fans excited about the future.

The Wolves go into this game with a 34-41 record, 10th in the Western Conference.

The 76ers are 48-27, third in the East. With just seven games remaining, it’s likely that’s where they’ll finish. They are 4.5 games back from third place and 3.5 games up from fourth.

Philadelphia is coming off a 123-110 win over the Nets at home on Thursday.

This is the second and final matchup between the two teams this season. The 76ers beat the Wolves 149-107 in Philadelphia back on Jan. 15.

What: Wolves vs. 76ers

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North& NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

Tickets

Making A Push For All-Rookie Team

Josh Okogie has proven to be an absolute steal for the Wolves after they picked up 20th overall in the 2018 draft.

Okogie does plenty of things to impact the game that don’t show up in the box score.

On the season, Okogie is averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

However, as of late, he’s been playing much better. Over his last six games, Okogie is averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 37 percent from the 3-point line.

His energy was instrumental in Friday night’s win. We’ll see if he can carry it over to Saturday night’s game.

How’s Butler Been Doing?

We can’t ignore the fact that this game marks the return of Jimmy Butler to Target Center.

I’m sure the crowd will be energized . . .

Butler has played in 52 games for the 76ers after being traded and is averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 34 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s taken more of a “role player” role with guys like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and even Tobias Harris on the team, which was noted especially with Butler not making the All-Star team for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee), Luol Deng (Achilles), Taj Gibson (calf), Derrick Rose (elbow) and Jeff Teague (foot) are out.

76ers: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

76ers: PG – Simmons, SG – Redick, SF – Butler, PF – Harris, C - Embiid