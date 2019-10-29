Scouting Report | Wolves at 76ers

The Game

A battle between two 3-0 teams.

The Timberwolves are coming off an emotional home opener win against the Heat on Sunday night, thanks to the late-game heroics of Andrew Wiggins.

The 76ers, on the other hand, are coming off a close 105-103 win over the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 36 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. He did, however, turn the ball over seven times. That's something he's prone to.

Something to keep an eye on in this game is how Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders combats the size of the 76ers. Ben Simmons is 6’10, Josh Richardson is 6’5, Tobias Harris is 6’8, Al Horford is 6’9 and Embiid is 7 foot. There's not a bigger starting lineup in the NBA.

I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw Minnesota turn to Noah Vonleh, who has averaged 14 minutes per game off the bench, more often on Wednesday night.

What: Wolves at 76ers

When: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Wells Fargo Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Connections

Timberwolves forward Robert Covington emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NBA during his four-plus seasons in Philadelphia. In 2017-18, he was named to the All-Defensive First Team.

Covington was a piece on the “Trust The Process” teams and he eventually emerged as a 3-and-D player that any team would be happy to have. That speaks to Covington’s work ethic and focus.

Of course, Covington was the main piece the 76ers traded back to the Timberwolves in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia.

This will be Covington’s first time playing against the 76ers since the trade. He was on the Wolves last season when they played the 76ers in Philadelphia and Minneapolis, but sat out due to the bone bruise that ultimately cost him the majority of the season.

And because there aren’t any other obvious choices here, let’s take a look at Trey Burke. Burke was originally drafted by the Wolves in 2013, but was immediately traded to Utah for the draft rights to Gorgui Dieng and Shabazz Muhammad. Burke has yet to appear for the 76ers in a game this season.

Would You Believe Me If I Told You . . .

As of Tuesday afternoon, Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is tied for the NBA lead in 3-pointers made with 15. He’s the only “big man” in the top eight and no other center has made more than 10.

Towns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his start to the season, averaging 32 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 51.7 percent from the 3-point line.

Fans will be in for a treat seeing Towns go up against 76ers center Joel Embiid. Embiid is off to a solid start as well to the season, averaging 25.5 points, 13 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Injury Report:

Wolves: No injuries to report.

76ers: Shake Milton (knee) is questionable.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Graham, PF – Covington, C – Towns

76ers: PG—Simmons, SG – Richardson, SF – Harris, PF – Horford, C – Embiid