Preseason Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Thunder

The Game

The Wolves took a tough loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night. Outside of Andrew Wiggins and Keita Bates-Diop, the entire team shot the ball poorly and there was no answer on defense for the Clippers’ starting five, all of whom scored more than 20 points.

The Wolves will try to rebound against a depleted OKC squad on Friday night. The Thunder are missing both their stars in Russell Westbrook and Paul George, so this could be an excellent opportunity to get back on the right track.

This will be the first time the Wolves play at Target Center this preseason. The hometown crowd will certainly be excited to see them.

What: Wolves vs. Thunder

When: Friday, October 5, 7 p.m. CST

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

Watch: NBA TV

Listen: Not on air

Defense First

The Wolves’ defense was horrible on Wednesday when they allowed the Clippers to score 128 points and shoot 55.1 percent from the field. There were some good individual efforts, especially Josh Okogie and Andrew Wiggins who both turned in some highlight-worthy plays, but the team as a whole was far too easy to score against.

With so many new faces in the building, there is a lot to be learned about the Wolves’ defensive system. As the talent in the NBA rises, it’s getting harder and harder to play one-on-one defense. There are far more players in the league that can score at will than ones who can stop anyone. Because of this, it’s extremely important to have a team-oriented style of defense that focuses on stopping teams as a whole. That takes time and communication, both things that the Wolves are still working out.

Healing Up

The Thunder are banged up. Both Russell Westbrook and Paul George missed the Thunder’s contest with the Pistons on Wednesday. The Thunder are obviously trying to get healthier before the regular season, but in the preseason there’s definitely a silver lining to being unable to play their normal lineup.

The Thunder had real problems with depth last season, and a key to their success this year will be players like Terrance Ferguson, Dennis Schroder and Nerlens Noel doing their jobs. Having so many free minutes in the preseason allows the team to give some run to guys who won’t see the court as much during the regular season, but whose contributions will be incredibly important. Especially with Schroder and Noel, two new players who should play key bench roles, it’s good for OKC to take the time to develop their understanding of the system.

Projected Starting Lineups

Wolves: PG—Teague, SG—Rose, SF—Wiggins, PF—Gibson, C—Towns

Thunder: PG—Schroder, SG—Ferguson, SF—Luwawu-Cabarrot, PF—Patterson, C—Adams