Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Hawks

The Game

This marks the home-debut of the team’s Earned Edition uniforms.

These jerseys are awesome, and if you can see them in person, I’d certainly advise you to do so. Haven’t seen them yet? Check out this fancy site our web developers made.

The Wolves first rocked the jerseys on Wednesday night against the Bulls in Chicago. They absolute crushed the Bulls 119-94 behind 24 points and eight rebounds from Derrick Rose, who of course, is from Chicago.

On the season, the Wolves are 16-18, having won their last two games. In a wacky Western Conference, the Wolves are 13th, but just 2.5 games back from the eighth seed with four teams inbetween.

This is the first matchup against the Hawks this season.

Atlanta is 9-24 on the season, 12th in the East. This is a development season for a young team with hopes that Trae Young can be the answer. So far, Young has been kind of what we expected. He’s shown flashes, but his efficiency isn’t quite there yet. He’s averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 assists per game, but he’s shooting just 38.2 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from the 3-point line.

This is a one-game homestand for the Wolves before hitting the road to play the Heat, Pelicans and Celtics, respectively.

The Last Time . . .

The last time these two teams faced off was on March 28 at Target Center last season. The Wolves won 126-114. It was a big win for Minnesota’s playoff chances of course, but the story was Karl-Anthony Towns. Big KAT finished with a franchise-record 56 points to go with 15 rebounds and four assists. The big man was unstoppable on the offensive end, shooting 19-for-32 from the field, 6-for-8 from the 3-point line and 12-for-15 from the free-throw line.

It looks like Towns is well on his way to another All-Star game. He’s coming off a 20-point, 20-rebound game against the Bulls and after a slow start to the season, his numbers continue to inch towards where they were last season. On the 2018-19 season, he’s averaging 20.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns tallies a 20/20 game with 20 PTS & 20 REBS for the @Timberwolves! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/PADtuBwGCb — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2018

You can get all your All-Star voting information here.

The Other Rookie

Most of the talk has been around Young in Atlanta, and rightfully so considering the Hawks traded the rights to Luka Doncic for him.

But don’t sleep on Kevin Huerter. Here at Timberwolves.com, we were big fans of Huerter throughout the draft process, starting at the Combine in Chicago.

Huerter is averaging 7.4 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the 3-point line. He might never be the guy, but he certainly looks like an NBA-caliber starting player throughout the first 32 games of the season.

Kevin Huerter making Enes Kanter think twice (via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/hDf9dj5fAn — The Traveling Hooper (@travelinghooper) December 22, 2018

He’s working on consistency. This month, he’s had two 19-point games, but he’s also had two games in which he’s scored less than five points.

On the other end of the court, look for the Wolves to take advantage of the Andrew Wiggins vs. Huerter matchup. Wiggins should be able to put up some points on the rookie.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jeff Teague (ankle) is out.

Hawks: Alex Len (back) is questionable. Miles Plumlee (knee) and Taurean Prince (ankle) are out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Rose, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Hawks: PG – Young, SG – Huerter, SF – Bazemore, PF – Collings, C - Dedmon