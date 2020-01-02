Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Warriors

The Game

The Timberwolves are back at Target Center a night after putting it all on the line against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Minnesota fell to Milwaukee 106-104. While there aren’t moral victories in this league, the Wolves stayed in a game against the league’s best team without nearly half of its roster. That seems like a good thing.

Now, the Wolves will host the Warriors on Thursday night at Target Center. The Warriors go into the game with a 9-26 record, last in the Western Conference. The Wolves are 12-21, 2.5 games back from a playoff spot in the West.

There are a lot of injuries to keep an eye on this game to a lot of players (see below). Check back on Thursday afternoon for more updates.

This is the third and final matchup between the two teams this season. The teams split the previous two games.

BawitdaBAZZ

Kid Rock reference, anyone? No? No? Okay, I’ll move along.

Timberwolves point guard Shabazz Napier has stepped up huge for this team as of late. There hasn’t been tons of instant offense for this team lately, but Napier has given it all he has. Over the last two games, Napier has averaged 23 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 7-for-13 from the 3-point line.

In order to win their second of three games, the Wolves will probably need Napier to continue his leadership with this first unit. Sometimes in the NBA, it’s about getting an opportunity and knowing what that opportunity is. We’re seeing that from Napier.

Don’t Sleep

While the Warriors are last in the Western Conference, the Wolves can’t afford to take them lightly. Golden State is a week removed from four-straight wins, and both of the games against Minnesota this season have been competitive. The Wolves barely snuck out an overtime win over Golden State back on Nov. 8.

Keep an eye on former Jazz shooting guard Alec Burks. Burks is averaging a career-high 15.9 points per game this season while shooting 36.4 percent from the 3-point line (up 1.7 percent from his career average).

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD

Warriors: Kevon Looney (abdomen) and Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) are questionable. Stephen Curry (hand), D’Angelo Russell (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (knee) are out.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Culver, SF – Martin, PF—Covington, C—Dieng

Warriors: PG—Lee, SG – Burks, SF – Robinson, PF – Green, C – Chriss