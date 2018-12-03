Scott Layden On The Defensive Impact Of Robert Covington

This is a transcription from the latest Layup Line Podcast with Kyle Ratke, Julian Andrews and Timberwolves GM Scott Layden. It has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Ratke: I’ve never seen anything like Covington when players go by him. He’s not even guarding that player, he’s like what seems like 30 feet away. He just grabs the ball. Have you seen anything like that? I didn’t watch a lot of East Coast games when he played for Philadelphia, but he’s able to grab the ball from players and he doesn’t foul them. It’s incredible.

Layden: Making an All-Defensive Team in the NBA is really hard. There are very few guys who get to that level. Obviously, we’re always focused on, and you brought up right away, scoring and what the offense can bring. But to make an All-Defensive Team, you’ve got to be a pretty good defender and he also is one of the league leaders in deflections. We keep so many stats, I don’t even know what we’re all looking at, but deflections are an important part of defending and sometimes you deflect it and your teammates gets the steal. It shows activity. It shows good solid defense. He’s got that ability to cause havoc on the defensive end and who better to play for than Coach Thibodeau in such a defensive mindset? The thing that happens with defensive activity is it does create kind of an enthusiasm for the rest of the team. Everybody then follows along. It’s been a great infusion for us to have Robert play so well on the defensive end and from the wing position, because as we know, everybody that has a good team in this league, has good wings. It’s good to have a defender at the win position like that.

Andrews: The thing that I’ve noticed the most about Covington so far, obviously his individual impact is fantastic, but he also has this impact that spreads beyond his individual effort. . . Just having RoCo there has seemingly elevated the play of people like Tyus and Gorgui have played really well, and then the starters even when he’s not on the floor with him, there just seems to be this defensive energy and awareness that he brings out in the team and it is exciting to watch. And then you see all of these fast-break points, and the assists are going up. That energy and the ability he has to get stops and get deflections and make all these little plays seems to affect everyone. It’s not just him on his defender, it’s the whole package.

Layden: I just thought of, and it’s something that’s on everyone’s mind, is that you’re exactly right about the defensive intensity. And is it contagious to the rest of the group? Clearly it is.

