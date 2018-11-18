Saric Shows Off Shooting Stroke In Loss To Grizzlies

When Dario Saric was traded to the Wolves, one of the things the team was excited about was his ability to space the floor from the power forward position. In his first two games with the Wolves, he took the shots but wasn’t hitting threes at the clip he wanted to. That changed on Sunday afternoon.

Saric was one of the lone bright spots for the Wolves in an ugly loss to the Grizzlies, hitting four-of-seven three-point attempts and finishing with 14 points. When Saric is stroking threes, it gives the Wolves the ability to put together lineups with shooting at all five positions—a premium in today’s NBA.

Hopefully, Sunday’s effort can constitute a breakout game for Saric. If Minnesota had been able to better support his performance we might be looking at a different outcome. Saric’s shooting combined with his playmaking gives him the ability to pull defenders out of the paint and then punish them for leaving it when his Wolves teammates cut to the basket. It’s especially important because Saric’s size means he’ll typically be guarded by players with better than average shot-blocking skills. If he stretches them out of the paint that’s good news.

The honeymoon period for the new-look Wolves appears to be over, and it’s back to the regular-season grind. However, the Wolves have a real weapon in the skilled big man Saric. It’s a long season, and having a player that can be used in many different ways is very important in keeping the offense fresh. We won’t see everything that Saric can do right away but it’s starting to become obvious how important he will be down the line.