Ryan Saunders Joins ESPN Daily

by Timberwolves.com
Posted: Jun 02, 2020

On June 1, Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders joined The ESPN Daily podcast with Mina Kimes discusses why it's important for white sports figures to speak out in support of black colleagues and communities of colors.

Saunders talks about what he's learned from his team and their experiences on race, violence and policing.

You can listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts.

