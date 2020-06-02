Getty Images
Ryan Saunders Joins ESPN Daily
On June 1, Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders joined The ESPN Daily podcast with Mina Kimes discusses why it's important for white sports figures to speak out in support of black colleagues and communities of colors.
Saunders talks about what he's learned from his team and their experiences on race, violence and policing.
Today on ESPN Daily, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders joined me for a conversation about mourning George Floyd, learning from his own players right now, and what it means to recognize white privilege.
