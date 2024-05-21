Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels Named to NBA All-Defensive Teams

Gobert and McDaniels become first pair of Timberwolves teammates to be named to All-Defensive Teams in the same season

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA today announced Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been named to the 2023-24 NBA All-Defensive First Team and forward Jaden McDaniels has been named to the 2023-24 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. This is the seventh such honor of Gobert’s career (2023-24, 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20, 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2016-17). For McDaniels, this is the first time in his career being named to the All-Defensive Second Team. Gobert and McDaniels become the third and fourth players in franchise history to be named to either All-Defensive Team (Kevin Garnett: First Team, 6x; Second Team, 2x and Jimmy Butler: Second Team in 2018). This marks the first time in franchise history that a pair of teammates have made All-Defensive Teams in the same season.

Anchored by Gobert’s top defensive rating in the NBA of 106.6 (min. 25 minutes per game), the Timberwolves finished the 2023-24 campaign with the top ranked defense in the NBA (108.4) after ending last season 10th with a defensive rating of 113.1. The gap between the Wolves’ defense and the second ranked Boston Celtics is equivalent to the gap between the second ranked and the 10th ranked Houston Rockets. Minnesota finished this season with a net rating of 6.3, good for third in the NBA and the best net rating in franchise history. Teams took 6.4% less shots at the rim when Gobert was on the floor this season (94th percentile) and shot 6.6% worse at the rim when he played (92nd percentile).

The 7-1 center wrapped up his 11th season in the NBA and second with the Timberwolves, playing and starting in 76 games this season, the fourth-most appearances in his career and the most games played since he appeared in 81 games in the 2018-19 season. This season, Gobert averaged 14.0 points on 66.1% shooting, a team-best 12.9 rebounds and a team-high 2.13 blocks per contest. His 2.13 blocks were his most blocks per game since 2020-21 (2.68 bpg). He ranked second in the NBA in rebounding (12.9 rpg), second in field goal percentage (.661), second in offensive rebounds (3.8 rpg), fourth in defensive rebounds (9.2 rpg), sixth in blocks (2.13 bpg) and fifth in double-doubles (54).

McDaniels finished his fourth season in the NBA, all with the Timberwolves, by appearing in 72 games (71 starts) and averaging 10.5 points on 48.9% shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. After eclipsing both the 200 blocks and 200 steals plateaus during the 2023-24 season, the 6-9 forward is the only player from his draft class (2020) with at least 200 blocks and at least 200 steals (currently 224 steals, 232 blocks). In games with McDaniels this season, the Timberwolves averaged 8.1 steals per game while forcing 14.2 turnovers per game. Without him, the Wolves averaged 6.7 steals per game and forced 13.2 turnovers per game. Minnesota ended the 2023-24 season 11-4 when McDaniels had 2+ steals this season and 9-1 when he had 2+ blocks. The 9-1 mark with 2+ blocks was the fourth best in the NBA among players with at least 10 games of 2+ blocks (Jalen Williams 11-0, Josh Giddey 10-0, James Harden 10-1).