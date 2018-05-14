Roster Review | Jamal Crawford

SG | 6’5, 185 lbs

2017-18 season: 80 games, 20.7 MPG, 10.3 PPG, 2.3 APG, 41.5 FG%, 33.1 3P%, 90.3 FT%

In his first season with the Wolves and No.18 overall, guard Jamal Crawford remained a dangerous scorer, scoring 10 or more points in 46 games and 20 or more points in six games.

Crawford climbed the record books in a few categories this season.

30th in career games (1,262)

5th in 3-pointers made (2,153)

95th in free-throws made (3,601)

57th in total points (18,906)

While some of his averages were down, that’s expected for a player at this point in his career. Crawford gave Wolves fans plenty of highlights throughout the season while living up to his nickname “J-Crossover.”

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) March 18 vs. Houston Rockets

In this 129-120 loss at home against the Rockets, Crawford led Minnesota’s bench with 20 points to go with three assists, one steal and one rebound. He shot an efficient 8-for-12 from the field, 3-for-4 from the 3-point line and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.

2.) Jan. 25 at Golden State Warriors

In this 126-113 road loss, Crawford played 25 minutes off the bench and finished with 21 points, five assists and three rebounds. He shot 9-for-16 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

1.) March 30 at Dallas Mavericks

Crawford put the team on his back in this one. He led the team with a season-high 24 points in 30 minutes, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. He also added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The veteran finished with 13 points in the fourth quarter, half of what the Wolves scored in the quarter.

Top Offseason Objectives

For Crawford, 38, at this point in his career the biggest goal is to keep his body in shape. It’s never been a problem throughout his career and the guy plays basketball year-round, so I highly doubt it becomes a problem now.

Role for 2018-19

Crawford, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, is passed the days of being a first option off the bench. But Crawford’s still a certified scorer. Per 36 minutes, Crawford averaged 17.9 points per game. Despite his age, Crawford can still be instant offense off the bench. Some nights he won’t be on, but when he is, it’s a thing of beauty.

They Said It…

“Jamal does a great job of relocating and getting into the vision and then he read the closeout perfectly. Those shots he’s made throughout his career. It was a big-time play for us." – Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau after Crawford hit a huge bucket with 47 seconds left in an overtime win over the Nuggets on Dec. 27.