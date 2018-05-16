Roster Review | Amile Jefferson

PF | 6’9, 224 lbs

2017-18 season (G League stats): 47 games, 34.8 MPG, 17.8 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 62.4 FG%, 72.9 FT%

After absolutely tearing up the G League for the Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves signed Amile Jefferson to two-way contract on April 11, giving him half a month of NBA-caliber practices.

Jefferson, a teammate of Tyus Jones on the 2015 Duke championship team, averaged 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds in the G League which was enough for him to be named to the All G League team on April 16.

The 25-year-old forward didn’t see time with the NBA squad, but it’s a testament to Jefferson’s work ethic for him to start out with the the Summer League team and rise up all the way to the NBA roster of a playoff team by the end of the season.

Top Offseason Objectives

The biggest thing for Jefferson is to keep working. Of course, with today’s bigs, it’s important to spread the court. At this point in his career, Jefferson is primarily an at-the-rim scorer. He attempted just nine 3-pointers in Iowa, hitting one. That’s something that he should start to integrate into his offseason program. Jefferson has the work ethic to get to the NBA again next season, but he’ll also need to continue to develop as a player.

Role for 2018-19

Jefferson will aim first to crack the roster. But this is a high-energy player who isn’t afraid to do the dirty work. He won’t be asked to ever be the guy, but that’s okay with Jefferson who is a capable scorer and great rebounder.

They Said It…

“For me, I just watch a lot of basketball. I think one of the best things I’ve done is to have the NBA TV app and watch games. When we’re not playing, I’m by the TV watching all different kinds of players. Watching the last three minutes of the quarter, see who’s’ in the game, times when I think I could play and help the team . . . Just being a student of the game.” – Jefferson on being a student of the game.