Rose’s Quiet Hard Work Led To A Night For The Ages

Derrick Rose put the Wolves on his back last night against the Jazz, scoring a career-high 50 points in the victory. After the game, Rose’s teammates and coaches justifiably had a ton of praise for his performance. They talked about his game, but everyone also mentioned how focused Rose is on getting the team a victory over anything else. That’s an attitude that people notice.

“When Derrick was the MVP of the league, his teammates loved him,” said coach Tom Thibodeau. “He has courage, he has humility and he has character. He’s been through a lot of adversity. He’s maybe one of the most mentally-tough people I’ve ever known, across. He’s got great awareness, he knows what’s happening everywhere, he knows who’s doing what, he knows who’s saying what, I believe in this guy. I’ve known him a long time and I’ve said the many times, when he’s healthy he’s one of the best players in this league.”

Rose isn’t a featured player for the Wolves this year, but he is a guy who is fully committed to doing his job and dead-set on doing all he can to help the team win. When opportunity and ability aligned Wednesday night, nobody was surprised.

“He made big play after big play,” said Thibodeau. “We talked about, it’s a long season, there're are a lot of lessons to be learned… You just got to find a way to win the game. Being mentally tough when you face adversity is huge, it usually determines success. You have to pick yourself up.”

Rose’s confidence hasn’t been lacking this season, but he hasn’t been asked to carry the team every night. On Wednesday, however, the Wolves needed him to score and he delivered.

“I feel like that every night but I can’t go in and shoot… 31 shots every night. It’s a team effort,” said Rose. “Coming in off the bench, trying to see what the team needs, figure out the game, and tonight we were down two players so we had to figure things out on the go, and my teammates gave me that confidence to go out there and play the way that I did.”

For Rose, the game was a cathartic one because of all the work he has put in to fight his way back from injuries that almost ended his career.

“I come in and work my butt off every day, and for the last couple years I’ve been looking for the opportunity to come in and play the way that I normally play, and that’s a free and easy game,” he said. “My teammates were running with me, we were talking the majority of the game on the defensive end and the offensive end.”

“The man was out there just floating,” said Karl-Anthony Towns. “It seemed like he could do no wrong and we just wanted him to keep shooting. You just see it, blink he’s at 30, blink he’s at 40, it’s numbing, it’s something that I was… I was just happy to be the one screening so I was able to pop and get a good view of the show.”

Rose’s teammates know what this game meant to him and they’re so happy to see his work pay off. Rose’s emotion at the end of the game was for himself, but it was also for his teammates.

“I think Derrick just realized how much all of us want him to succeed so bad. When you go through as much as you do, and then he comes in every day and he’s just such a pro. He comes in and sits on the bench every game without saying a word or complaining at all, and never mentioning who he is. Just comes in, he’s just a pro.”