Romeo Langford's NBA Future Hinges On His Shot

SG, Indiana, Freshman

6’6, 215 pounds

College Stats in 2018-19:

16.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 44.8 FG%, 27.2 3P%, 72.2 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Langford is expected to be a first-round pick.

The Rundown:

This is a player who projects to be a very good offensive player . . . if he can figure out his jump shot.

He has a great feel for the game offensively. He had a solid handle, can get to the rim and can finish with either hand. Langford does a good job of changing speeds to keep his defender off guard.

The problem, though, is his jump shot. It looks a little goofy and it doesn’t stay consistent. There was a four-game stretch from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10 in which Langford shot 11-for-26 (42.3 percent) from the 3-point line. That’s good! But in an 11-game stretch before that, Langford shot just 6-for-36 (16.7 percent).

Even with stretches like that and the fact that Indiana had a disappointing season, Langford kept his head up.

“I had a little slump shooting during the season or during a game,” Langford said at the NBA Combine in Chicago. “We didn’t win that much. The hardest part was to keep working hard and see the light at the end of the tunnel and the reason why you wake up every day and working out in the morning and working out in the afternoon.”

There’s though that Langford might have to reconstruct his jump shot, which means the start of Langford’s career could be a little rocky. A shooting coach will greatly help him.

If Langford had a dependable jump shot, it’s not far off to say he could be a top-5 pick, but he’s not there yet.

He’s a good rebounder for the shooting guard position, and is a strong player, which could project to him being able to guard multiple positions at the next level.

The ball tends to stop when Langford gets it offensively, which is a problem. He tries to instantly attack instead of making the quick pass. Sometimes, his attacks are unwarranted and that leads to turnovers going into traffic.

This is a pick that could pay off for a team, but there are risks. Shooting is the most-important thing in the league right now, and Langford has some work to do.