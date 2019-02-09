Road-Trip Woes Continue For Wolves In New Orleans

The struggles continued for the Timberwolves on Friday night in New Orleans.

The Wolves fell 122-117 in Anthony Davis’ return to the Pelicans lineup. All Davis did was finished with 32 points and nine rebounds, shooting 11-for-15 from the field, in not even 25 minutes of play.

Minnesota got Jeff Teague back (he played 17 minutes off the bench and finished with 12 points and five assists), but the injuries bug won’t go away. Jerryd Bayless missed the game with a toe injurie and Isaiah Canaan, a player who the Wolves were forced to sign to a 10-day contract, started. Canaan was fine, finishing with 12 points and five assists, but the Wolves could really use their reinforcements with two games left before the All-Star break.

If you’re looking for positives, Andrew Wiggins had one of his best all-around games of the season, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 32 points and eight rebounds.

Jrue Holiday finished with 27 points and nine assists for New Orleans, and Kenrich Williams added 19 points and six rebounds. Tim Frazier had a near triple-double off the bench, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Julius Randle added 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Wolves fall to 25-30 overall, 4.5 games back from the eighth seed. The Pelicans improve to 25-31, 5.0 games back.

Minnesota, maybe more than any other team in the league, needs the upcoming All-Star break to get players back and minds right.

But the Wolves can’t look past their two opponents before then. On Monday, they host the Clippers (the current eighth seed in the West) and on Wednesday, they host James Harden and the Rockets (fifth in the West).