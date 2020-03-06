Naz Reid And James Johnson May Be More Alike Than You Think

There’s something compelling about the way Naz Reid plays basketball.

Whether you caught him at Louisiana State University, in Summer League, playing with the Iowa Wolves or making his debut with the Timberwolves, Reid most likely made an impression on you the first time you watched him play.

I still think back to this past summer when he introduced us to his quick release from beyond the arc, his adept passing that allowed him to stand out among other centers and his explosiveness under the rim that didn’t match the calm demeanor he played with on the court.

And this time, what happened in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas.

Reid carried those contributions with him into his first non-garbage-time regular season game with the Timberwolves on Dec. 30. Reid played just under 20 minutes in the Timberwolves’ overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets and recorded 16 field goal attempts, which only trailed Jarrett Culver’s 21 and Shabazz Napier’s 18.

Ten of Reid’s 16 FGAs came from behind the 3-point line, and he showed little hesitation in letting the 3-ball fly — an attribute fans weren’t used to at the time. It wasn’t an efficient shooting night for the big man. He finished 5-for-16 from the field with 13 points, but fans ate up his confidence as did Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders.

“We joke with (Reid) that he got 16 shots up, but I loved them,” Saunders said following the game. “I saw him when he was walking into the building, he was coming out of the chapel, I chased him down the hall, gave him a pat on the back and said, ‘Shoot that thing tonight, big fella,’ because that’s what he can do. He’s a guy who can score outside, he’s a guy who can score inside, and he did.”

Reid went on to average 9.4 FGAs for the Timberwolves’ next nine games, but from Jan. 17 to Feb. 5 — a 10-game period in which his role fluctuated and playing time decreased once Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the lineup — he only averaged 2.0 shots per game.

Reid’s minutes shot back up after Gorgui Dieng’s departure at the trade deadline and Towns’ wrist injury, and we’re beginning to see the same subtle swagger he played with during his first stint with the Timberwolves.

The added confidence in Reid’s game is probably largely due to the stabilization of his role. New teammate James Johnson may also be responsible.

The way Johnson carries himself is infectious.

Whether it’s with his elaborate game-day outfits, his ability to energize his teammates with a gritty play or in-game words of encouragement or his lively interactions with media members, Johnson never holds back.

Rookie Reid, on the other hand, is typically more reserved in his media availability, showing attentiveness but typically in a mild-mannered way.

If your only interactions with Reid and Johnson come from media availability, which is the case for me, you might be under the impression that the rookie and the vet share few similarities in their personalities.

That’s where Saunders would correct you.

“James has years in this league and he’s had a lot of success in this league,” Saunders said after Friday’s shootaround. “Naz is such a respective person that sometimes it just naturally seems like they’re so different because James might be a little more talkative and Naz might be a little quieter, but Naz is a great personality. When Naz opens up to you, he’s funny, he’s willing to communicate with his teammates, he’s willing to talk through things, too.

“It may look like they’re very different, which, in a lot of ways they are, but they’re also similar in the sense where they have their teammates’ best interests at heart.”

That sentiment came through this past week when Reid made concerted efforts to improve his game for the sake of his team with the backing of Johnson.

One of Reid’s most frustrating games of the season came on Feb. 28 when he was held to seven points, one rebound and committed four personal fouls. The Timberwolves were outrebounded 54-33 in their 11-point loss to the Magic and needed more from Reid going forward.

“Naz does anything that’s asked of him,” Saunders said. “That was a big ask of him after the Orlando game. He wasn’t happy, I wasn’t happy, nobody was happy. The rebound production on the boards was something we feel we could have done a much better job of, and Naz has taken that challenge.”

Reid is averaging 12.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in the three games since his team took a whopping on the boards against Orlando. He also showed no fear against rookie standout Zion Williamson in his team’s win against the Pelicans on Tuesday and has had Johnson’s support the whole way through.

Johnson has played in 24 playoff games and came to Minnesota from Miami where he held a prominent role on a playoff-bound team. It would have been easy for him to come to Minnesota, a below-.500 team, and prioritize his needs over that of his rebuilding team that’s looking to develop its young talent in the final stretch of the 2019-20 season. Instead, Johnson has accepted Saunders’ decision to start Reid over him and has taken it upon himself to encourage the rookie center at any chance he gets.

This is huge — especially for an established veteran who’s coming off the bench for a rookie. pic.twitter.com/IQG3Q368AB — Katie Davidson (@ByKatieDavidson) March 6, 2020

Reid contributed a full stat sheet of 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks to the Timberwolves’ Wednesday night win over the Bulls. He received three more minutes of playing time than Johnson who could not have cared less.

“Naz is great,” Johnson said following the Timberwolves’ win. “Right now he’s not focused on one aspect of the game. He’s doing so many things that stats won’t ever show or fans won’t ever see. But the locker room feels it and we’re basketball fans. I’m sure you guys feel it. He keeps doing that and like I said, his job is going to get more and more and his responsibilities are going to be more and more. He’s going to be ready for it.”

Johnson’s willingness to take a backseat to Reid’s development is not only benefitting the rookie himself, but it’s also speeding up the Timberwolves’ process of achieving their long-term goals.

“James is helping change a young team and helping mature a young team probably sooner than it would be ready for,” Saunders said.

Their wardrobes, mannerisms and NBA resumes may differ, but Reid and Johnson’s commitment to their team’s growth couldn’t be more similar.