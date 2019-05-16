Ratke On The Road | 2019 Draft Combine

Thursday, May 16, 6:45 a.m.

Good morning, my kind friends. Checking in from the Minneapolis International Airport ready to fly out to Chicago for the 2019 NBA Draft Combine. Here I am with the very tall Gram Krause who is one great videographer, let me tell you.

Gram just upgraded his seat for free because he's tall. Tall people get everything.

I'd love to tell you that I'm full of energy and rested, but thanks to the storm that sounded like someone was playing Fortnite in my bedroom at volume 98, I might need a nap on the plane.

I've never played Fortnite, so if that reference made no sense, forgive me.

Gram and I stopped at Dunkin' Donuts before boarding. Gram got himself some sort of breakfast sandy. I got a giant iced coffee which I now regret considering I've thought about napping on the plane.

The Combine starts at 2 p.m. CT, so we've got plenty of time. It should be fun. Most of the players who are projected to go in the late lottery (the Wolves pick No. 11) will be here, so we'll be talking with all of them and gathering content for our prospect profiles that we'll start next week. Expect some videos and a Combine notebook later today.

Where should Gram and I get lunch? Is the Chicago River still green?

I'll check back in when we land in Chicago, the Space City.

Until then,

Kyle