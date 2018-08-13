Ranking The Top-10 Timberwolves Home Games In 2018-19

The NBA schedule is out! With that, we tasked Kyle Ratke to put together his top-10 home games of the 2018-19 season. Here’s his list. What does your top-10 look like? Pick your top-10 games for a chance to win two tickets to each of those games.

10. Warriors – Friday, March 29, 7 p.m.

Everyone wants to watch the defending champions. That's something the Warriors have been able to call themselves three of the last four seasons.

Not many teams have had success against the Warriors since 2014-15, but guess who has had decent success compared to the rest of the league? If you guessed the Minnesota Timberwolves, you are correct! After beating the Warriors on March 11 last season, the Wolves are one of three teams to beat the Warriors in each of the last three seasons. The others are the Celtics and Nuggets.

This will be the second time in 11 days the Warriors will be at Target Center. This game makes the list because it’s on a Friday night and everyone loves Fridays, even DeMarcus Cousins, who is somehow now a member of the Warriors because that’s exactly what Golden State needed. Another All-Star. Karl-Anthony Towns gets fired up to play against former Kentucky centers, so there’s some extra motivation here.

9. Nuggets – Wednesday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m.

There’s a very low chance this game will match the intensity of the final game of the season last season, because that’s impossible to do. But it’s the first time these two teams will meet up since that historic game. I don’t think these two teams love each other, and that’s not a bad thing. Rivalries are fun and both of these teams will be competing for a playoff spot in 2018-19.

Early season games aren’t as exciting as games at the end of the season. That’s how it is since we have no idea what’s significant in November when there are still 65 games left. But as we saw last year, literally every game was significant. I’d expect the same to hold true in the blood bath that is the Western Conference.

This also marks the last game of a five-game homestand for the Wolves that starts with the Nets, Pelicans, Blazers and Grizzlies.

8. Heat – Friday, April 5, 7 p.m.

This game is the closest to my birthday (April 4).

That’s kind of the only reason for this ranking, but I do like watching Goran Dragic play.

Plus, this should be a meaningful game late in the season on a Friday night.



7. Rockets - Wednesday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.

The team that eliminated the Wolves in the postseason last year.

I’m interested to see what kind of team Houston will be this season. Did the Rockets miss their window already? Chris Paul is a year older, and the team lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency. Not super sexy names, but two guys who were crucial to Houston’s success.

After a nightmarish season in Oklahoma City, how will Carmelo Anthony fit in with Houston?

James Harden is still James Harden, and is always incredibly fun to watch.

One player to watch in this game is Derrick Rose. In five playoff games against Houston, Rose averaged 21.5 points per 36 minutes. You could argue that he was the best Wolves player in the series and I’d probably agree with you.

Plus, this game is a day before Valentine’s Day. Bring your date.

Or come by yourself, eat a bunch of cheese curds and yell “I don’t need a relationship to make me happy!”

6. Celtics - Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

This is the only time the Wolves will see Boston at home. The Celtics made the Eastern Conference Finals without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward last season. Those two will be back in 2018-19. It’ll be interesting to see how Brad Stevens manages minutes on the wing with Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler will certainly have their hands full.

The Celtics are probably the favorites in the East since the departure of LeBron James. Even if James didn’t leave, I think I still would have taken the Celtics.

This game gets bonus points since it’s on a Saturday night.

5. Lakers - Sunday, Jan. 6, 2:30 p.m.

More on the Lakers later on this list. This is a Sunday matinee game. And it’s not like a movie matinee where the popcorn is stale from the night before. I can promise you the popcorn will be fresh.

This is the last chance to watch James at the Target Center with his new-look Lakers team – unless the two teams meet in the playoffs which is completely plausible.

4. Thunder – Sunday, April 7, 2:30 p.m.

I have a feeling this game will have crazy playoff implications.

The Thunder finished 48-34 last season. The Wolves finished just a game behind, but that game was the difference between the fourth and eighth seed.

Minnesota was 3-1 against Oklahoma City next season. Three of the four games came down to the wire, including an Oct. 22 game when Anthony hit a 3-pointer that he thought gave the Thunder the win, except it didn’t.

Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams vs. Butler, Wiggins and Towns. That’s fun.

3. 76ers – Saturday, March 30, 7 p.m.

I love watching Towns go up against Embiid.

The two take this matchup personally and you can tell on the court. Again, rivalries are fun. And it’s OK if players don’t look like they like each other on the court. It’s tough to have a team rivalry with teams from the West and East, but the player rivalry is a real thing and both of these players care where they rank among centers in the league.

One of my favorite moments from this matchup came when Towns got Embiid on a pump fake at Target Center at the beginning of the 2016-17 season. The Target Center crowd lit up and screamed “OUR CENTER IS BETTER THAN YOUR CENTER!”

That could have just been one guy behind me yelling that, but regardless, it was a fun moment.

Towns will be looking for revenge this year with the Wolves losing both games to the 76ers in 2017-18.

2. Cavaliers – Friday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

The home opener is always a fun night.

The Cavaliers no longer have LeBron James, but there’s still intrigue around this team.

Kevin Love signed an extension this offseason and he’ll be the face of the Cavaliers moving forward. Many think the departure of James will lead to the return of “Minnesota Kevin Love.”

However things ended in Minnesota, Love put up some crazy numbers here and his game is perfect for today’s NBA. We’ve seen over and over from players that it’s not the easiest thing to play with James. We’ll see if Love remembers what it's like to be the No. 1 option. It's been a bit.

I can also guarantee you that this will be an “Andrew Wiggins Game.”

Wiggins and Love will also be linked after the two were swapped in 2014, two months after Wiggins was drafted.

In eight career games against his (kind of) former club, Wiggins has averaged 27.9 points while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from the 3-point line.

Coincidence?

Absolutely not.

1. Lakers – Monday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

LeBron James is a Laker.

That still seems weird. Instead of staying in the less-competitive East, James came out West to join the most storied team in the NBA (a friendly reminder that the team’s first five championships came in Minneapolis).

What an interesting (is that the right word?) team Magic Johnson has assembled. James, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and LaVar Ball. Luke Walton certainly has his hands full.

Minnesota was 4-0 against Los Angeles last season, but that was a much different Lakers team.

My rule in any sport is that you should always make an effort to see the best in player in possible. Growing up, my dad always brought be to the Metrodome when the Yankees were playing the Twins. Seeing Derek Jeter in person was always the coolest thing for 11-year-old Kyle who had every baseball stat memorized.

When I first had season tickets to the Wolves in college, it was tough to go to every single game considering I went to school in Mankato. But in those four years, I never missed LeBron in person. I remember people telling me stories about seeing Michael Jordan in person. I don’t care how you feel about the Jordan vs. James argument. Those same stories will be told about seeing James in person 20 years from now.

Plus, whenever you can get Beasley and Anthony Tolliver together, you know it’ll be a fun night.

