Preseason Scouting Report | Wolves at Warriors

The Game

Basketball is back, my good friends. It’s only preseason, but we’re only about two weeks out from the regular season starting.

Minnesota has plenty of new faces on its roster and after less than a week of practice, it’ll be interesting to see what the chemistry is like.

Nothing will measure where you’re at more than going up against the winner of three of the last four championships.

What: Timberwolves at Warriors

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 7: 30 p.m. CT

Where: Oracle Arena

Watch: NBA TV

Listen: No radio

Rookies’ First Game

My roommate asked me last night what I was looking forward to most in this game. It’s too early to judge the chemistry of players with new teammates, and the rotation will change a few more times before the start of the regular season.

But what we can get a feel for is how rookies Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop look against NBA competition. We’ve seen them both have success in Summer League, but the speed of the NBA game is a different beast. They’ll find that out on Saturday night.

Rose At The 2

With Jimmy Butler still away from the team, Derrick Rose will likely start at the shooting guard for the Timberwolves.

I’m excited to see what Rose looks like with the starters. He had a full offseason to work on his game instead of rehabbing. At media day, he sounded confident and told us that last season, he finally had that fire for the game back. It showed in the playoffs.

He likely won’t play a whole lot in preseason given his injury history, but that starting five will need to get plenty of reps in.

Projected Starting Lineups

Timberwolves: PG – Teague, SG – Rose, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Warriors: PG – Curry, SG – Thompson, SF – Durant, PF – Green, C - Jones