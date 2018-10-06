Preseason Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Bucks

The Game

The Wolves play their fourth preseason game on Sunday night against the Bucks.

The unique thing about this game is that it will be played at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa – the home of the Iowa State Cyclones.

Minnesota is 1-2 thus far in preseason, which isn’t too much to look into, but the team would like to get into a rhythm before the season starts up on Oct. 17, just 10 days away. It’s not an easy challenge with so many new faces, and no Jimmy Butler, but that’s where the team is at right now.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have a new coach in Mike Budenholzer and it’d be a surprise if they didn’t fight for homecourt in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

What: Wolves vs. Bucks

When: Sunday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

Watch: No TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

Second Unit

One positive throughout preseason has been play from the second unit. Early on, it looks like this team has more depth than it did a year ago with Tyus Jones, Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop, Anthony Tolliver and Gorgui Dieng leading the second group. Of course, in the regular season rotations will tighten up, but just from the eye test early, this group looks plenty capable.

With Jones, you have an underrated point guard who can lead an offense. Okogie brings crazy energy, while Bates-Diop has an unusual feel for the game being a rookie. Tolliver will help spread the floor, while Dieng is the longest-tenured member on the team.

Minnesota’s bench last season was a weakness. It looks like in 2018-19, it can be strength.

2 PGs

Both teams look like they’ll be starting a two point-guard lineup. The Wolves with Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose, and the Bucks with Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon.

These are both moves resulting from Butler still being away from the Timberwolves, and the Bucks moving on from Jabari Parker. In today’s NBA, we’re seeing more and more of this.

Projected Starting Lineups

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Rose, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Bucks: PG—Bledsoe, SG – Brogdon, SF – Middleton, PF – Antetokounmpo, C – Lopez