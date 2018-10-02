Preseason Scouting Report | Wolves at Clippers

The Game

After defeating the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at Oracle Arena, the Timberwolves are in Los Angeles on Wednesday to take on the LA Clippers.

The Clippers are a team with plenty of new faces and a lot of questions heading into the 2018-19 season. You can read an in-depth preview of the team here. The Clippers have yet to play a preseason game, so we haven’t gotten a chance to look at either of their rookies (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson) against NBA-level competition, or to see how Luc Mbah a Moute and Marcin Gortat fit alongside the pieces the Clippers already have in place.

The Clippers were right there with the Wolves and Nuggets fighting with the No. 8 seed last season, so it will be fun to see how the two teams stack up on Wednesday.

What: Wolves at Clippers

When: 9:30 p.m. CST

Where: STAPLES Center

Watch: NBA TV

Listen: Not on air

Let ’Em Fly

The Wolves want to shoot more threes this season, that much is unquestionably true. Minnesota shot 22.5 per game last season, the lowest mark in the league. They shot 30 against the Warriors. If that number holds it would be a big change. Thirty threes per game would put the Wolves in the top-10 in the league in attempts from deep. The Wolves also shot 40 percent from three against the Warriors. That’s a very solid number.

A big reason for the Wolves’ increased three-point output was Anthony Tolliver, who took 10 shots from deep and hit five of them. His presence will make a huge difference this season. Jeff Teague went 2-for-4 from deep, and Keita Bates-Diop took five three-pointers, though he only made one.

The three-point shooting will be something to watch against the Clippers. Was Saturday’s performance evidence of a trend or just an interesting outlier?

Feeding Towns

Against the Warriors, the Wolves’ star big man Karl-Anthony Towns took just eight shots, making five of them. Towns also played just 23 minutes as head coach Tom Thibodeau spent a lot of time with his second unit.

It’s just the preseason, so there’s absolutely no need to overreact to Towns’ limited role, but the Wolves will definitely try to get him more involved against the Clippers. In Gortat, Towns has a matchup against an older, slower center that he will certainly be able to take advantage of. Towns will also look to use the threat of his outside shooting to pull Gortat out of the paint and open things up for his teammates.

As the preseason goes on, we’ll start getting a better idea of what Thibodeau’s regular-season rotation will actually look like, so for now it’s more important to look at individual moments and plays than players’ stat lines. However, it will be interesting to see how the Wolves elect to use Towns tonight.

Projected Starting Lineups

Wolves: PG—Teague, SG—Rose, SF—Wiggins, PF—Gibson, C—Towns

Clippers: PG—Beverley, SG—Bradley, SF—Gallinari, PF—Harris, C—Gortat