Preseason Scouting Report | Wolves at Bucks

The Game

The Wolves play their final preseason game of 2019 on Thursday night in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

Minnesota is coming off a solid win against the Pacers on Tuesday night, led by an incredible night from Karl-Anthony Towns.

After dropping the first two preseason games, the Wolves have won their last two. While preseason records don’t matter, you’d rather win than lose, of course.

This will be Ryan Saunders’ last chance before the regular season starts to get a look at some players and test some rotations.

A few things to keep an eye on:

Jordan Bell played his first preseason game on Tuesday night, playing a few minutes at the end of the game. Bell had been dealing with a left calf strain. Bell could be really important to this team given his ability to guard multiple positions and doing all of the little things that we tend to forget about.

Meanwhile, Treveon Graham was hurt in the first half of Tuesday’s game. We should get an update on him during Thursday’s shootaround.

It’s easy to trick yourself into getting excited about a rookie. But with Jarrett Culver, the hype is very real. Culver has looked so good throughout preseason, even though he’s learning on the fly, also acting as a lead ball handler at times. He’s fun to watch and plays so smooth. It’s tough to always know what to take out of preseason, but just watch Culver play, even when he doesn’t have the ball. Chances are you’ll become a fan.

What: Wolves at Bucks

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Fiserv Forum

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBA

Bucks: TBA

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF - Layman, PF – Covington, C – Towns

Bucks: PG – Hill, SG – Matthews, SF – Middleton, PF – Antetokounmpo, C - Lopez