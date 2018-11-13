Practice Report | Wolves’ New Players Observe Practice, Veterans Ready To Accept Any Role

Tuesday was the first day that Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless got to see their new team in practice. Though they are still awaiting clearance from the league to be able to participate, they got an opportunity to see what they’re in for on their new team.

It’s likely that all three players will be cleared to start participating in team activities sometime Tuesday afternoon and join the Wolves for shootaround on Wednesday morning.

Coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t totally sure how he’ll roll out the Wolves’ new players, but Covington and Saric should both fill significant roles sooner rather than later.

“You have some initial thoughts of what you might do but nothing is etched in stone,” said Thibodeau. “We’ll sort of try to get a feel for it as we go. That’s the challenge when you make a trade midstream. Obviously, you lose Jimmy’s position so that makes it a little different, we’ll figure out the rest as we go.”

With two new additions to the team who will be playing meaningful minutes, the Wolves’ rotation will likely change quite a bit from what we’ve been seeing lately. However, the Wolves are lucky to have veterans like Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose who will be happy with whatever role they are asked to play. That’s not to say that their roles will necessarily change, but the attitude is important.

“When you’re of high character you’re always interested in moving the group forward,” said Thibodeau. “Whatever that means, whatever sacrifices need to be made, you’re willing to do that because you want the group to succeed. Taj has been that guy throughout his career as has Derrick.”

With Jimmy Butler traded to Philly, the team will refocus and concentrate on doing things the right way without one of the most vocal players in their locker room. While some might expect the burden to fall on Karl-Anthony Towns to lead the team, Thibodeau doesn’t see it as that black and white.

“Sometimes your best leaders are never the people that you think they are. The most important thing is to come in every day and do the right things. Not just to say them but to actually do them,” Thibodeau said. “That’s how you practice, how you concentrate in a meeting, the things you say to your teammates, it’s all about how do you move the group forward. Obviously, you want your best players to set the tone for everything so that is important, but you want everyone working together. You want a team of leaders. You don’t want it to fall on any one particular guy.”

Quick hits:

Andrew Wiggins and Jeff Teague are both feeling good today after missing a few games due to injuries and playing on Monday. Both were full participants in practice.

Thibodeau praised Towns’ play on Monday, saying that he was glad to see the offense coming for the star big man, but was never worried about that happening. Thibodeau was especially impressed with Towns’ rebounding but said his turnovers were something they were working on.

Thibodeau expects Covington to play three positions for the Wolves—shooting guard, small forward and power forward—but said that the position doesn’t matter as much as the varying opposing players that Covington will be able to guard effectively.

