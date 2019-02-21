Practice Report | Tyus Jones Nearing Return From Ankle Injury

In their first day back at practice since All-Star Weekend, the Timberwolves are feeling optimistic.

Much of that has to do with the possible return of point guard Tyus Jones. Jones expects to be a full participant in Thursday’s practice and if that indeed goes well, he’ll play on Friday night in New York against the Knicks.

“I’m not saying for sure if I’m playing Friday, but if tomorrow’s practice goes well, that will be the goal, so we’ll see how tomorrow goes and kind of move on from there,” Jones said after Wednesday’s practice.

That would mark Jones’ first game since Jan. 15 after suffering a high ankle sprain against the 76ers. The Wolves also play on Saturday against the Bucks in Milwaukee and Jones said he thinks he’s ready for back to backs, but we’ll see.

This is good news, obviously. Jones has been a steady hand for the Wolves this season backing up Jeff Teague. He’s been playing a career-high 20.3 points per game and is a calming presence and steady hand for this Wolves team that has gone through more ups and downs than probably any team in the league.

“I think we want to come out the break and go on a run. I think the team is at a good place mentally,” Jones said. “We’re together and that’s what you need. We hit a rough patch the last couple of weeks . . . This break came at a great time. We want to use it as something that can propel us forward.”

Covington Update

To continue the injury theme, wing Robert Covington has been out since Dec. 31 with a bone bruise. We still aren’t sure when he could return, but it sounds like it could be soon.

“He’s getting closer, yeah,” Timberwolves interim head coach Ryan Saunders said. “We like the progress. Just take it day by day still.”

Flight Troubles

Unfortunately, not everyone was at practice. That had to do with the blanket of snow Minneapolis received on Wednesday throughout the day and guys weren’t able to land at the Minneapolis airport. Earlier in the day, the airport shut down the runways due to the snow.

Karl-Anthony Towns received an extra day off considering he had such a busy weekend in Charlotte as an All-Star.

A Rising Star

Timberwolves rookie Josh Okogie was also in Charlotte. He finished with 13 points in Friday night’s Rising Stars Game. He had a great time at the event around some new and familiar faces.

“It was great. Playing in front of a lot of fans. Playing in front of my family,” Okogie said. “I got to meet a lot of new people from other teams. . . Just a chance to have fun and relax.”

He stuck around Charlotte for All-Star Saturday night before heading back to Georgia to spend time with friends and family. He called it much-needed relax.

As for the Wolves’ mindset over the last month and a half of the season, he had one word for that.

“Energy.”

If you’ve seen Okogie play, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.