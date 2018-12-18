Practice Report | Staying Ready And A Bounty At Power Forward

The Wolves returned to practice Tuesday after a big home win last night against the Kings to prepare for a tough matchup against Detroit on Wednesday. The vibe was good, with players and coaches feeling a lot better after snapping their losing streak and getting back on the right side of things.

Coach Tom Thibodeau spoke at length about the matchup—Detroit’s duo of strong big men will pose a challenge, and they are a decent floor spacing team as well. Additionally, Thibodeau touched on several things he liked about how his team played on Monday and spoke on some of his thinking in terms of rotation.

Power Couple

The Wolves are a very strong team at the power forward position and Thibodeau is not taking the embarrassment of riches that comes with having both Taj Gibson and Dario Saric on the team for granted.

Determining who will play when is tricky—lately it’s been Gibson starting and Saric finishing, but Thibodeau likes to ride the hot hand and play matchups whenever possible.

“One’s probably a little stronger posting up the other is probably a little stronger on the perimeter,” said Thibodeau. “They’re both real solid defensively so that’s what I like about the two of them. We’re getting great production at that position… If someone’s got a good matchup we’ll probably ride that a little longer.”

Saric has quickly found a rotational role with the Wolves and Thibodeau has been quick to praise the young big. For Saric, that praise just comes from doing his job.

“I try to bring energy for us. Spread the floor obviously,” said Saric. “I know how to play. I can pass I can shoot, a little bit of everything. Maybe he likes that, maybe he appreciates that, I don’t know.”

Tyus Time

Tyus Jones had a great game against the Kings. With Jeff Teague sitting out with an ankle injury, Jones got more run and had the ball in his hands more while running the second unit. Jones is always technically the ball handler for the bench, but with Derrick Rose moving into the starting lineup he shared those duties less and he responded by dishing out 10 assists.

However, Jones’ approach to the game is fundamentally similar no matter how much he handles the ball.

“I’m just trying to be aggressive, trying to make plays,” he said. “Being in the corner, off the ball, try to be more ready to shoot, shot ready, and for last night for instance having the ball in my hands trying to be aggressive trying to make plays. Make the right reads whether it’s a shot or coming off a screen trying to make the right reads, getting the ball out of my hands to shift the defense. Different things like that but trying to be more aggressive with the ball in my hands.”

The Wolves’ bench unit is in capable hands with Jones. On good teams good players make sacrifices—though he could probably be handling more, Jones knows the most important thing is to make the right play at the right time for his team.

Staying Ready

With the blowout win, some Wolves players who don’t typically get minutes saw the floor and they played very well.

Josh Okogie played regular rotation minutes due to Teague’s injury and looked awesome. Thibodeau said that was no surprise—the rookie is making a name for himself here in Minnesota.

“He did a good job but he’s doing a good job in practice too,” said Thibodeau. “We’ll continue to try and find ways to get him out there as long as he plays well. He did a lot of positive things and there’s some things he still has to learn too.”

His teammates have taken notice too.

“It’s amazing. It’s like somebody said, he’s a walking highlight,” said Saric. “He’s a hard-working guy. He comes up on the court and I see him working hard on lifts and shooting before and after practice and that’s a good thing.”

But it wasn’t just Okogie who stepped up, when Thibodeau emptied his bench those players didn’t just waste time until the clock stopped, they made their mark on the game. That’s a huge bonus in Thibodeau’s eyes. It’s hard to stay ready and stay professional when you’re not seeing the floor, but the Wolves have an incredible mature group of veterans who are ready to go whenever they are called upon.

“After watching the film, it says a lot about them,” said Thibodeau. “Often times you get to that spot in the game and they’re just riding out the minutes. But those guys played hard and they executed and they made plays for each other. It was great to see, it’s a credit to them.”

The Wolves take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Target Center. Teague is unlikely to play so it might be Okogie time yet again. You can read the scouting report here and get tickets here.