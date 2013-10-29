Practice Report | Oct. 29, 2013

Wolves coach Rick Adelman was candid and jovial all at once on Tuesday when talking about his starting small forward situation. Bottom line: He and the coaching staff haven’t decided who exactly would have his name called in the starting lineup tomorrow night against the Orlando Magic at Target Center.

“We’ll have somebody,” Adelman said, laughing. “We’ll have somebody.”

It’s not so much a question of who will start, but how the rotation as a whole will work. Adelman wants to find the right balance of who fits where in the grand scheme of a 48-minute game, and that will take some time. Whoever he decides will start on opening night might not be the same person who starts later in the week, but it’s a work in progress.

Minnesota is essentially working with Corey Brewer, Derrick Williams, Shabazz Muhammad and Robbie Hummel in that small forward role. Brewer is the lone player in that group that is predominately a 3—Williams and Hummel split time at the 4, and Muhammad is a rookie who was drafted to be a potential swingman. Dante Cunningham also got a start at the 3 in the preseason. With Chase Budinger still injured, it feels like the puzzle pieces are sitting there waiting to find the right fit.

And based on Adelman’s reaction on Tuesday, that will probably remain the case leading into tomorrow night.

“We’re looking at the whole thing,” Adelman said. “It really doesn’t matter who the starter is; it’s what rotation you’re going to use throughout the whole game. Like I said, it could be tomorrow. We could have somebody different the third game. Right now, it’s about what’s the best rotation for our team. That’s what we really haven’t decided yet.”

Brewer brings the most experience and likely the most battle-tested defensive acumen at the NBA level, and he also is a threat to run the fast break. But he was a pivotal sixth man in Denver, and that energy off the bench seems to be enticing Adelman a bit. Williams is still viewed a bit more as a 4 than a 3, but his progress this season is noticeable. Hummel and Muhammad, as rookies this year, will continue to showcase their abilities on both ends of the floor and earn their roles.

Wolves forward Kevin Love said he doesn’t mind not knowing right now who will be the starting small forward or how the rotation will look. That will work itself out.

“Whether we mix up guys throughout the starting lineup, we just have to find a good fit,” Love said.

There’s a little bit of uncertainty that goes along with this, but the other side of the equation is the Wolves are more balanced than they have been in years past. Not a lot of NBA experience at the 3, but they have athletes and shooters that are options to fill the role.

“We’ve got guys—we’ve got talent,” guard J.J. Barea said. “We’ve got a couple guys at every position. We’re a little more comfortable, so now we have to go out and play hard. If we go out and play hard, we’ll be fine.”