Practice Report | KAT's Leadership, Learning From The Best

Karl-Anthony Towns has grown in numerous ways over the course of this season both as a player and as a leader.

As the unquestioned best player on the team, Towns has a responsibility to not only carry the team on the floor but also to lead them in the locker room. That takes practice, especially for a young player like Towns, and becoming a leader is a task that is never totally completed.

“Being a leader for any team is always going to be a work in progress. I’d say that about any team that has an established leader,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “I think everybody who is a leader is trying to get better with that and Karl is one of those guys. Karl is definitely a guy who the team follows. We see how talented he is, and no matter what on the court you can’t help but follow talent.”

Towns certainly has an advantage in growing as a leader because of his on-court dominance. It’s easier to hold the attention of a locker room when you dominate on the court.

“Usually the guys who are the better players are the guys who command the room. Karl is definitely maturing in front of our eyes day by day,” said Saunders.

Towns’ leadership will be even more important in the final games of the season. The Wolves have a brutal stretch of games against teams with serious playoff aspirations.

“I know our schedule is a tough one over these next couple weeks and I know it’s against a lot of teams playing for something too so with that we have the same focus each day,” said Saunders. “We’re going to continue to try and get better and build the same habits.”

While a team like the Warriors (in town on Friday) is a nightmare to play against, there’s a lot the Wolves’ younger players and younger players all around the league can get out of watching them. It’s not about the crazy three-pointers and wild midrange shots that players like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant hit on a nightly basis, it’s about how they approach the game.

“They do things the right way offensively and defensively. I hope young players that are watching Golden State,” said Saunders. “They see the way they cut, they cut hard every possession, the way they share the ball, they share it every position. Then defensively there’s a reason they’re a good defensive team too, it’s because they compete. It’s hard to prepare for them but it’s a fun challenge.”

The Wolves take on the Warriors on Friday before facing the Sixers on Saturday. You can read more about those two matchups here.