Practice Report | Defense Takes Center Stage

After giving up 135 points to the Washington Wizards on Sunday, defense was at the forefront of everyone’s minds at Monday’s practice. The Wolves know they aren’t going to be able to win many games defending like they did over the weekend.

“For us to win games we’ve got to come in with a defensive mindset and identity and a togetherness that it hurts to get scored on,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “If you’re not going to play defense, there’s a lot of teams that can score in this league and outscore you.”

While the team’s defensive struggles were thrown into sharp relief in their loss to Washington, there have been ups and downs all season. The Wolves have at times looked like an elite defensive unit, but have also been prone to lapses at inopportune times.

“It’s been something that we’ve battled this season,” said Saunders. “In spurts we have had a better defensive intensity throughout games, but we need to become an every night team for us to take the next step.”

The Wolves have a few good veteran defenders—guys like Taj Gibson and Luol Deng who are known for being tough to play against. It’s not just their physical abilities that make them great, it’s the attitude with which they approach defensive assignments. Saunders hopes that spending time around those guys can help Minnesota’s younger players step up. Learning to defend takes far longer than learning offense in the NBA and while Saunders declined to say what kind of a timeline he expects for younger players to become better defenders, he was adamant that it’s a part of any player’s journey.

“Growing up in the NBA doesn’t’ just mean growing up offensively, being able to score the ball,” said Saunders. “You want to become better defensively by really knowing how hard it is to defend in this league.”

The Wolves may be due for a little bit of help on the defensive end soon. Robert Covington practiced fully, including scrimmages and drill work, with the Iowa Wolves while the Wolves were on their road trip. Saunders said he expects Covington to return to the court sometime this week. However, Covington will not play on Tuesday vs. OKC.

While the addition of Covington will certainly be welcome, it hasn’t all been bad on an individual level on the defensive side for the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns has improved by leaps and bounds this season and rookies Keita-Bates Diop and Josh Okogie have also both shown their ability to become excellent NBA defenders. The Wolves future as a defensive unit is bright. However, that doesn’t mean the growing pains don’t hurt, especially when it means the Wolves are losing key late-season games.

“We just got to play defense,” said Towns. “If we play defense, our offense has been great all year and our defense hasn’t. If we play defense, take some pride, we’ll be able to go out and play and win a lot more games… It hurts to lose.”

Defending well is a team goal not just an individual one. The Wolves fully realize that. They need to follow the game plan, they need to be consistent and maybe most importantly, they need to work together.

“It’s a group effort. We got to stick together as a group,” said Tyus Jones. “That’s why you have teammates out there is to have your back when things aren’t going right, or when you do mess up a coverage or things like that. It’s a group effort, we got to regroup and refocus, and we have to stay together.”

“We’ve got to do a better job of communication,” said Okogie. “When we communicate, we get stops, when we don’t, we don’t. So, the more we can communicate, the better we can get at that quickly, the better off we’ll be.”