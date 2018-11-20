Practice Report | Defense, Positivity And Big KAT’s Leadership

The Timberwolves may not have got the result they wanted against the Grizzlies over the weekend but they were far from down coming into practice on Tuesday. After a much-needed day off on Monday, the team was rejuvenated and focused in practice.

Players and coaches were happy with how the team responded to the loss. A lot went right for the Wolves despite the outcome, and everyone was happy that the squad was able to pick apart the things that went well that they need to continue doing from the things that didn’t go so well.

“Over the last four games it’s been our best stretch of defense,” said coach Tom Thibodeau. “Watching the film again we had a bunch of deflections that we didn’t recover the ball, but our hands tracing the ball it was very very good. So it’s definitely an improvement.”

Defense has certainly been a positive lately. Since Robert Covington and Dario Saric joined the team the Wolves have been a top-five defense in the league.

“It was hard to judge the beginning of the season because we had so many guys out. Now that we’ve got some continuity where we know we have guys I think that’s been helpful,” said Thibodeau.

Certainly, having more stability on the roster has helped the team on the defensive end and players have seen communication and chemistry improve—leading to improved results on the court.

“We fixed little things we needed to fix and we’re doing the things we need to do. Our communication’s great, we have great chemistry out there and we’re doing a great job of finding ways to get those stops,” said Karl-Anthony Towns. “It’s an all-hands on deck to get the defense better. It’s the one thing that’s keeping us from being a great team.”

“Just positive energy,” said Taj Gibson. “Everybody’s on the same page, everyone’s doing what they have to do, everybody’s filling in right where they have to fill in. We’re just moving forward with that and trying to get what we have to go and learn from our mistakes. Everybody has positive energy and it’s great to have [Covington and Saric] in the locker room.”

With the Wolves needing to incorporate two new pieces midseason, a lot of the onus to be a leader has fallen on Towns, who Gibson sees growing into the role every day. Gibson has been around—he’s seen his fair share of types of leaders, and he’s optimistic about Towns’ progress.

“Sometimes it’s not an overnight thing. Sometimes players go out and play and let their game talk, that was Derrick [Rose] when he won MVP. He just let his game talk, he wasn’t an outspoken kind of kid. But as his game went on he learned to manage a team and correct guys when he has to correct,” he said. “KAT has been learning that way. He’s been doing a great job being the guy in the huddle, being the guy understanding to practice hard, push everybody every day, take responsibility. He sees defense, wanting to guard the best guys, wanting to guard the best centers and at times we got to slow him down and have him understand that we really need him to play the whole game but it’s a process and he’s doing a great job.”

Towns is the unquestioned best player on this roster, so it’s great to see him maturing into being its leader too. Both Thibodeau and Towns have talked about having a team of leaders—how it has to be more than one guy, but it’s crucial to have your best players also be vocal.

Quick hits: