Pack Gives Back Announces 15 Grant Recipients for the 2019-20 Timberwolves Season, Plus Opportunities for Local Non-Profits

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the 2019-20 season grant recipients that will benefit from the recently launched Pack Gives Back social responsibility platform and its FastBreak Foundation. The FastBreak Foundation will work with a variety of local non-profit organizations that support Pack Gives Back and its focus areas of education, inclusion and wellness

Pack Gives Back announced the five non-profit organizations that will receive multi-year grants including Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities, HopeKids, MATTER, and Urban Ventures.

The organization also announced an additional ten non-profits that will receive a one-year grant with an option to re-apply on an annual basis including: ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students), Autism Society of Minnesota (AUSM), Cookie Cart, Positive Coaching Alliance, Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest, The Sanneh Foundation, Special Olympics Minnesota, United Heroes League, Washburn Center for Children, and the YMCA Twin Cities.

Pack Gives Back invites all Minnesota-based non-profit organizations to get involved through its Tickets for Kids initiative which provides non-profit organizations support in the communities they serve and access for children to experience a Timberwolves game. In addition, all non-profit organizations are invited to apply for in-kind donations.

“We are honored to announce our Pack Gives Back grant recipients for the 2019-20 Timberwolves season,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Executive Officer Ethan Casson. “The Twin Cities has an impressive and steadfast community of non-profit organizations and we are looking forward to working with our grant recipients and additional partners throughout the season to positively impact our communities.”

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas was recently selected as a judge for the Google Impact Challenge, which will award $1,000,000 in grant funding to non-profits that create economic opportunity in our communities. Local non-profits are encouraged to submit innovative proposals by November 15 online at https://impactchallenge.withgoogle.com/minnesota2019. A panel of six judges including Gersson Rosas will select the five winners to receive $175,000 each. The public will then vote on a favorite concept, that non-profit will then receive an additional $125,000 in grant funding.

About Pack Gives Back

Pack Gives Back is the social responsibility platform for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx, T-Wolves Gaming and Iowa Wolves. The platform encompasses all the franchises’ efforts surrounding social and community impact inclusive of the organization’s employees, partners, players, and the FastBreak Foundation. Pack Gives Back initiatives will center around education, inclusion and wellness and support its communities 365 days a year with the crossover of NBA, WNBA, NBA2K League and G-League seasons.