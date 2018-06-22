Okogie Will be Able To Help Wolves From Day 1

There aren’t many players in the NBA Draft after the lottery who can contribute from Day 1.

That’s not the case with wing Josh Okogie out of Georgia Tech, who the Wolves took with the 20th-overall pick.

Okogie is a strong and physical wing who prides himself on defense, something that isn’t common for many young players. But Okogie isn’t your average 19-year-old.

He should be able to contribute from the get go, especially from the defensive end. At 6’4, 211 pounds, he has the size and strength to battle with NBA players right now. He’s incredibly strong and is in great shape with just 5.2 percent body fat.

This is a player who averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals (2nd in ACC) in his sophomore year, two years after not even being a top-150 college recruit. This is a player who is still improving and to go from a not very highly recruited player to an All-ACC Third Team player certainly says something about his work ethic. And if there’s any coach who loves that work ethic, it’s Tom Thibodeau. With that work ethic, likely comes potential.

“The versatility and the fact that he plays both sides of the ball. He shot 38 (percent) from three,” Thibodeau told Timberwolves.com. “He has great length, a seven-foot wingspan and he’s done it at a high level, so we think there’s a big upside to him. Great worker, great kid. We’re looking forward to having him.”

And while Okogie’s defense is certainly appealing, he can contribute plenty offensively. ­He shot 38.2 percent from deep in his two seasons combined at Georgia Tech and finished 10th in the ACC in 2017-18 with a 22.3 player efficiency rating.

“Just try to be able to be a two-way player, be able to score and be able to defend,” Okogie said on a conference call after the draft. “Be able to just be there for my team and whatever they need.”

With Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins also on the wing, the Wolves have a trio that has pretty high defensive potential heading into 2018-19. Before free agency, it looks like Okogie will have a pretty good opportunity to get minutes for the Wolves and of course, he’s not going to be the same player he was in college right away. But for me, the fact that he was able to come into college not on the radar, and two years later is the No. 20 pick, speaks to how much better Okogie is still going to get. This is a player who prides himself on improvement and hard work, something that will serve him incredibly well at the next level.