Okogie Excels Once Again In Victory Over Lakers

While Monday night’s victory might be remembered for Jimmy Butler’s late-game heroics and Karl-Anthony Towns’ great interior defense, the early part of the evening belonged to none other than Josh Okogie.

The Wolves’ rookie got the start yet again in place of Andrew Wiggins and made coach Tom Thibodeau look very smart for giving him the opportunity. He finished with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, but it wasn’t the final stat line that was the most impressive part of Okogie’s performance. Okogie plays with an energy that is absolutely infectious. It doesn’t matter that he’s a rookie—he sets a tone for this team on the defensive end and he’s a tenacious rebounder. Whatever he produces on offense is a bonus.

When the Wolves drafted Okogie they were hoping to get a player who could make an immediate impact on the defensive end of the floor and develop into an offensive weapon down the line. That assessment appears to be entirely accurate. Okogie possesses defensive instincts that go beyond being a good individual defender. For such a young player, Okogie has a highly-developed understanding of elite-level defense. It’s one thing to be able to lock down your man one-on-one and another to be able to read an entire opposing offense. So far, Okogie has demonstrated both skills, but especially the latter—his ability to predict and jump passing lanes is incredible.

The more we see Okogie the clearer it becomes that he’s also one of the most athletic players on the Timberwolves roster. He moves around the court with ease and possesses an explosiveness in the open floor and ability to finish over the top of defenses (especially on the break) that will certainly help him continue to develop on the offensive end. Okogie blew people away at the combine before he was drafted and he’s definitely been able to put his athleticism to use. There are a lot of players in the NBA that can jump out of the gym, but there are far fewer that know where and when to jump—Okogie fits that description.

While Okogie is still raw on offense and could do to develop into a better shooter, he’s a great finisher at the rim and he isn’t afraid to go at his defenders. With LeBron James guarding him for much of the early part of this game, Okogie stayed focused and calm and executed severl great plays on offense. Okogie is a worker, and that shows both in his individual game and in his understanding of his teammates. He’s quickly learned the tendencies of his fellow Wolves and was responsible for several highlight-reel passes that led to dunks and easy buckets. Thibodeau has had a lot of praise for Okogie pretty much since the first day of camp and it’s great to see his hard work behind the scenes paying off in games.

When Wiggins returns from injury minutes will be a little harder to come by for Okogie, but the rookie has played so well it’s hard to imagine he won’t find a way to remain in the rotation. In just a few games Okogie has proven that the Wolves were right to draft him when they did. He is a key piece of this team’s future.