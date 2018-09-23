By The Numbers: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Remarkable First Three Seasons

The Wolves are all-in on Karl-Anthony Towns, and for good reason. The 22-year-old phenom has already broken the Timberwolves scoring record, led the league in double-doubles and scored with unprecedented efficiency during a phenomenal start to his young career.

The numbers don’t lie when it comes to Towns, and there really isn’t a historical comparison for his body of work.

Towns has scored more points and collected more rebounds than Karl Malone, Dirk Nowitzki, Hakeem Olajuwan, Tim Duncan, Dwight Howard or Kevin Garnett did in the first three years of their careers, and scored more points than both Dikembe Mutumbo and Bill Russell.

Last year, Towns was second in the league in total rebounds and led the league in double-doubles with 68. That’s more than any player since Howard in the 2007-08 season. Towns has the physical tools and the basketball smarts to put himself in perfect positions to snag rebounds over his opponents. Towns’ effectiveness on the boards was a big part of the Wolves’ identity last year, as they became one of the top offensive-rebounding teams in the league.

Towns’ numbers are helped by the fact that has never missed an NBA game. Not a single one. Big men are notoriously injury-prone, but Towns keeps himself in incredible shape and is ready to go every night. If he can keep healthy, he has a chance to put up some historically great numbers over the course of his career.

The young center is already the only player in NBA history to score more than 5,000 points, gather over 2,500 rebounds and make more than 250 three-pointers in their first three seasons. That’s an incredible accomplishment in and of itself, but it’s even more impressive when you think about what that says about his overall game.

One of the things that makes Towns so special is his mix of post moves and outside shooting ability. Last season, Towns also put his name up with one of the greatest players of all time when he became just the second player in NBA history to average over 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting over 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 85 percent from the line. The only other player to reach that mark is The Legend himself, Larry Bird.

Towns’ ability to hit the three is one of the most fascinating aspects of his game. He’s a better shooter than many guards in the NBA, and his range allows him to pull defenders out of the paint, opening up the middle for his teammates. If you put a smaller, faster defender on him that can chase Towns off the line, Towns will power right through them. If you put someone bigger on him, he’ll just go around them. There’s really no good matchup for opposing teams when Towns is on the floor.

Towns has also already broken the Timberwolves’ single-game scoring record, dropping 56 points on the Hawks on March 28. There is no better game with which to showcase Town’s offensive versatility. He hit threes, threw down dunks and showed off his incredibly soft touch around the rim.

If Towns never improved he’d be one of the best centers in the NBA for years to come—but that’s unlikely. Towns has shown an ability to constantly add to his game and find new ways to score. At his young age, and with his physical skill and durability, Towns’ potential is fairly limitless—it’s no wonder the Wolves want him to stick around. With an offense built around Towns’ interior presence coupled with his ability to stretch the floor, the Wolves will be giving opposing defenses fits. Towns is an ideal big for the modern NBA, and he’ll be in a Minnesota jersey as he enters his prime. It’s going to be a fun few years.