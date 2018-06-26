For Newest Timberwolves, Everything Is Earned

Many NBA players know they were destined for greatness. They’ve been the best players on their teams their whole lives, recruited as young teenagers, told that they will be the next big thing on the sport’s biggest stage. But the journey of Timberwolves rookies Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop looked a little different.

Outside of their versatility, shooting and defensive potential, if there’s something that binds Minnesota’s two young draft picks together it’s that they had to fight for every inch of their success.

Take Okogie for instance—he wasn’t even ranked in the top 150 prospects coming out of high school, and going into the Combine, he wasn’t sure that he would enter the draft. However, in both cases, Okogie’s confidence and belief in his abilities were rewarded. He led Georgia Tech in points, threes, three-point percentage and steals in his sophomore season, and became one of the best defenders in the ACC. After an excellent season and a strong showing in Chicago at the Combine, it was clear that a team would take a chance on him. Okogie was projected to go anywhere from the first round to the middle of the second. The Wolves selected him at No. 20, validating years of hard work.

However, despite the achievement of working his way up to the first round of the NBA Draft, Okogie is keeping things in perspective and focusing on his own development.

“I’m not really here to prove anything, I’m just here to help my team win and be the best player I can be,” he said. “I think everything else will be given once you do those things. No matter how hard I play, no matter I good I play, I’m going to have people that like me and people that don’t, and there’s nothing I can really do to change that so I’m just here to be the best version of me.”

Bates-Diop also took a winding path to the Timberwolves. After being forced to redshirt his junior year due to a stress fracture in his left leg, he came back with a vengeance this past season, scoring 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and winning Big Ten Player of the Year. However, in a league that seems to increasingly prioritize youth and potential over polish and skill, and one filled with teams that stay further and further away from potential injury risks, Bates-Diop could have ended up the odd man out. Instead, he fell in the draft to pick number 48, where the Wolves were thrilled to grab him.

Though it was nerve-wracking to go so late in the draft, Bates-Diop feels he fell into a great situation here in Minnesota, and now that he’s been drafted, the important thing is to focus on what he can do with this team now that he’s made it.

“After the draft, the numbers don’t really matter. I’m just happy to be here and get working,” said Bates-Diop.

“I think patience is key. You have a lot of great guys on this team.” Bates-Diop added. “Patience will be very important because I have a lot to learn.”

Making the NBA is one of the most difficult feats in sports, but Okogie and Bates-Diop are willing to bet on themselves. They know the work they need to put in, they take nothing for granted, and they take things one step at a time.

“Being in the NBA is a goal where you can’t just say ‘I want to be in the NBA,’ because you’re going to miss a lot of steps. I think that the biggest thing is the steps that it takes to get there, the details, everything you have to do to get to the next plan. Those are the most important aspects to get to the NBA,” said Okogie.

Okogie’s recognition of the work it takes to make the NBA should not be taken as a lack of faith in his ability to make it happen.

“I always knew [the NBA] was a real possibility,” Okogie said. “I just knew obviously if you follow a goal, you do the right thing, you take the right steps, anything is possible, and I’ve been patient and worked hard, whether the lights were on or the lights were off. Like I said, anything is possible.”

The sky is the limit for the newest members of the Timberwolves, but on a team that expects to compete every single night, they’ll need to earn every minute on the floor. Don’t worry about Okogie and Bates-Diop though, to the two rookies, working hard is nothing new.