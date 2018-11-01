The NBA Reacts To Derrick Rose's Epic Performance

by Julian Andrews
Web Editorial Associate Follow
Posted: Oct 31, 2018

Derrick Rose put on an incredible performance on Monday night, setting a new career high with 50 points in a hard-fought and emotional victory for the Wolves over the Jazz. After the game current and former NBA players across the league took to Twitter to share their congratulations and marvel at Rose’s night. 

