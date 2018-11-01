The NBA Reacts To Derrick Rose's Epic Performance

Derrick Rose put on an incredible performance on Monday night, setting a new career high with 50 points in a hard-fought and emotional victory for the Wolves over the Jazz. After the game current and former NBA players across the league took to Twitter to share their congratulations and marvel at Rose’s night.

s/o to @drose for the 50 piece tonight!!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 1, 2018

D!!! Incredible. He’s overcome so much. I couldn’t be happier to see him ballin. @drose — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) November 1, 2018

This is what makes sports GREAT. The genuine and appreciation Derrick Rose teammates have for him is fantastic. Happy for this young man.. #DontCallItComeback pic.twitter.com/cnEt6Iq3lz — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) November 1, 2018

Happy for @drose man awesome to see! — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) November 1, 2018

Man couldn’t be more happy for d . Can only imagine the emotions after what he’s gone through. Well deserved. Hard work is undefeated — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 1, 2018

Great to see D Rose dominate!!! https://t.co/CMrx9ye6nz — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) November 1, 2018

Happy for @drose! This is awesome to see. https://t.co/AjAzk7l7Ld — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) November 1, 2018

My dawg Pooh rose!!!! That shit is inspiring family.... You are one of the best PGs to EVER play this game killa, the world knows that too! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 1, 2018

That boy @drose is out here straight HOOPING!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 1, 2018